Mogul Productions Supercharges Film3 with Advanced IDO Token Sale
The new MOGUL token is selling out on all IDO's...This is exciting but it's just the beginning.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 19th marks the highly anticipated launch of Mogul token, a revolutionary step forward in the Film3 revolution that is set to transform the way films and entertainment are financed and produced.
— CEO Matt Gigault
Ahead of this monumental event, several Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) are launching across various platforms this week, giving early supporters a unique opportunity to become part of this groundbreaking movement.
These IDOs empower early adopters and those who believe in the power of the crowd to secure their Mogul tokens before the official launch, positioning themselves at the forefront of this innovative shift that champions creators and audiences alike. Early access to Mogul token allows holders to be pioneers in this transformative era of entertainment, benefiting from the substantial utility and potential growth within the Mogul Productions ecosystem.
For visionaries who grasp the significance and utility of the Mogul Productions’ ecosystem, these IDOs represent the prime opportunity to acquire the first batch of Mogul tokens, perfectly aligned with our long-term tokenomic strategy.
Details on the IDOs can be found on the following social links from the exchanges managing Mogul Token IDOs:
MONDAY JULY 15th
Kommunitas
https://x.com/Kommunitas1/status/1812774141453652430?t=_jhESq0h45uA-SaUuQLpAw&s=19
Spores Network
https://x.com/Spores_Network/status/1812798500545204274?t=QGphL3le6vXBgg9ohlgKfw&s=19
Huostarter
https://x.com/Huostarter/status/1812792131729448974?t=bThuKK0dzKfZexezPU7NUw&s=19
TUESDAY JULY 16TH
Matic Launchpad
https://x.com/MaticLaunchpad/status/1812017113713848629?t=oSVjZP_zAl9fvbC1kMZizA&s=19
WEDNESDAY JULY 17TH
Game Launcher
https://x.com/GameLauncher_io/status/1812726538179113454?t=7-XQssJr9ZZAFtU1JiQ0ZA&s=19
