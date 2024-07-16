Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,059 in the last 365 days.

Mogul Productions Supercharges Film3 with Advanced IDO Token Sale

mogul token

The new MOGUL token is selling out on all IDO's...This is exciting but it's just the beginning.”
— CEO Matt Gigault
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 19th marks the highly anticipated launch of Mogul token, a revolutionary step forward in the Film3 revolution that is set to transform the way films and entertainment are financed and produced.

Ahead of this monumental event, several Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) are launching across various platforms this week, giving early supporters a unique opportunity to become part of this groundbreaking movement.

These IDOs empower early adopters and those who believe in the power of the crowd to secure their Mogul tokens before the official launch, positioning themselves at the forefront of this innovative shift that champions creators and audiences alike. Early access to Mogul token allows holders to be pioneers in this transformative era of entertainment, benefiting from the substantial utility and potential growth within the Mogul Productions ecosystem.

For visionaries who grasp the significance and utility of the Mogul Productions’ ecosystem, these IDOs represent the prime opportunity to acquire the first batch of Mogul tokens, perfectly aligned with our long-term tokenomic strategy.

Details on the IDOs can be found on the following social links from the exchanges managing Mogul Token IDOs:

MONDAY JULY 15th

Kommunitas
https://x.com/Kommunitas1/status/1812774141453652430?t=_jhESq0h45uA-SaUuQLpAw&s=19

Spores Network
https://x.com/Spores_Network/status/1812798500545204274?t=QGphL3le6vXBgg9ohlgKfw&s=19

Huostarter
https://x.com/Huostarter/status/1812792131729448974?t=bThuKK0dzKfZexezPU7NUw&s=19

TUESDAY JULY 16TH

Matic Launchpad
https://x.com/MaticLaunchpad/status/1812017113713848629?t=oSVjZP_zAl9fvbC1kMZizA&s=19

WEDNESDAY JULY 17TH

Game Launcher
https://x.com/GameLauncher_io/status/1812726538179113454?t=7-XQssJr9ZZAFtU1JiQ0ZA&s=19


For all inquiries contact:
Press@MogulProductions.com

About Mogul Productions:

Mogul Productions is a decentralized film financing and development platform dedicated to bringing technological innovation to the broader film and entertainment industry. By harnessing the power of blockchain, Mogul Productions is paving the way for a new era of film production, where creators and audiences are empowered like never before.

Matt Gigault
Mogul Productions
press@mogulproductions.com
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Mogul Productions Supercharges Film3 with Advanced IDO Token Sale

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more