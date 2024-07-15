H-1 Salt Lake Rehab Project scheduled in the eastbound direction July 20-21

Main, News Posted on Jul 15, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of upcoming lane closures on the H-1 Freeway. Three left lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction between the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass and Pearl Harbor Interchange from 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, continuously through 6 p.m., Sunday, July 21, for the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project.

Following the weekend of July 20, roadwork will switch back to the westbound direction through September 2024. For weekly updates for roadwork scheduled on O‘ahu visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

Roadwork schedules will be coordinated with the H-1 Freeway Pearl City Viaduct Project to minimize impact to the public. The estimated completion date for this project is March 2025, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

###