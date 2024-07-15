Public Hearing Regarding Re-Adoption of Fis 312, Use of Game Cameras, and Fis 1102.10, Permit to Place a Blind

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

July 15, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing regarding the re-adopting of rules associated with Fis 312 and the use of game cameras and Fis 1102.10 and the placement of blinds and tree stands. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

These are existing rules, and the proposed changes will bring the rules into compliance with the previously passed law, which allows for the use of game cameras on state- or municipally-owned land without landowner permission. The changes include:

Updating the title of the rules section

Deleting the definition of “game camera” now conveyed in statute (RSA 207:63)

Repealing the section on game cameras to default to the statute

Removing the specific form requirement when granting permission to place a blind

The public is invited to attend and provide feedback, or submit comments via e-mail to: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules are available for review before the meeting at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.