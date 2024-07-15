Farrington Highway westbound closed at Maʻipalaoa Bridge July 25 and 26

Main, News Posted on Jul 15, 2024 in Highways News

One eastbound lane will be contraflowed.

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is issuing the following update on the Maʻipalaoa Bridge Replacement project for upcoming work scheduled for Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.

These two concrete deck pourings will complete Phase 3 of the construction process. On Thursday, July 25, there will be a nighttime two-lane closure on Farrington Highway in the Waiʻanae-bound direction from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for beam and backwall concrete pouring. One town-bound lane will be utilized for westbound traffic contraflow.

On the evening of Friday, July 26, there will be a two-lane closure on Farrington Highway in the Waiʻanae-bound direction from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, July 20 for the final deck closure pour of the westbound lanes.

Please note, this closure is in conjunction with the 24-hour right shoulder closure in the westbound direction on Farrington Highway.

The anticipated completion date for the Maʻipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is August 2024. Additional daytime closures will be required after August 2024 to return the roadway to its original condition and clear the worksite. Work will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

