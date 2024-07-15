Submit Release
Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Cedar Rapids Police Officers Acted with Legal Justification in Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the April 6, 2024, fatal shooting of David Vanderhamm by Cedar Rapids police officers was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that at 2:20 p.m., Vanderhamm’s mother called 911 requesting law enforcement help take her son to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. She reported that Vanderhamm was violent and paranoid and had access to a gun. When two cops arrived at the home, Vanderhamm agreed to go to the hospital, where he then refused treatment and left.

At 6:37 p.m., Vanderhamm repeatedly called 911 to request law enforcement come to his home. He made statements about wanting to fight the officers, said he was going to “kill you all,” and claimed he was a junkie who did not deserve to live. During the calls, Vanderhamm’s mother again stated that her son had a gun, and she was heard pleading with Vanderhamm, “David don’t. David don’t.” Vanderhamm was overheard declaring, “Headshot, I’m not aiming for knees.”

A responding officer notified other law enforcement that Vanderhamm and his stepfather left the home and began heading toward a street full of apartments and businesses. Vanderhamm was armed with a gun and smashed his phone on the ground. Officers ordered Vanderhamm to drop the gun, but he refused and yelled expletives at the officers. When he pointed his gun directly at a sergeant, three officers fired. Vanderhamm was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. His stepfather was also struck twice but survived after receiving immediate treatment from the local hospital. It was later revealed that the gun was an airsoft rifle.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

