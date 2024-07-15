Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,160 in the last 365 days.

California Judicial Council approves $3 billion for trial courts

According to Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan B. Conklin, a Judicial Council member, much of the trial court money goes to paying for the work that’s done daily. He said an essential question the council had to tackle this year was how to allocate fewer dollars in an equitable way.

You just read:

California Judicial Council approves $3 billion for trial courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more