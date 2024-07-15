California tribes awarded almost $20M to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person crisis

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the grant award for funding to help investigations, develop culturally based prevention strategies, improve responses to human trafficking, supply culturally appropriate support services to families and improve cooperation and communication on jurisdictional issues with local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement.
