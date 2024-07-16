BooXkeeping Continues to Dominate the Bookkeeping Franchise Space, Sees Growth Momentum Building for Q3 and Beyond
The bookkeeping franchise is solidifying its status as the leading opportunity for #CoolBeanCounters across the nation.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midway through 2024, BooXkeeping, the innovative bookkeeping franchise, is experiencing unprecedented growth and momentum. With multiple new franchise agreements awarded and openings, BooXkeeping is reinforcing its position as the premier choice for bookkeeping services nationwide.
So far this year, BooXkeeping has sold three new franchises and is set to open a total of four locations by the end of Q3. The company also boasts a strong pipeline of promising candidates, highlighting the growing demand for more BooXkeeping locations.
“We’ve had an incredible first half of the year,” said Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. “Internal hiring has allowed us to provide even more dedicated support to our franchisees, enhancing our ability to meet their needs quickly and effectively. This commitment to franchisee support is a cornerstone of our success.”
The internal hiring at BooXkeeping has been pivotal. The team now includes members fully dedicated to franchisee support, allowing for more focused and timely coaching and guidance. This move further ensures that franchisees receive the attention they need to thrive.
“We have always valued our franchisees and have been dedicated to them,” said Emma. “But now we can provide them with faster support and dedicate more time and resources because of the internal hirings that we did.”
BooXkeeping has also made significant enhancements to its training programs. This year, the company formalized its executive coaching program and introduced a comprehensive accounting school for new franchisees. This initiative, fully funded by BooXkeeping, provides franchisees with invaluable skills and training that exceeds the monetary value of their franchise fees.
“We’ve structured our training to include executive coaching, accounting school and sales training,” said Emma. “The value of these programs is immense and equips our franchisees with the knowledge and confidence to succeed.”
Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, BooXkeeping is aggressively targeting the professional accounting and financial services markets.
“This year we are pushing very heavily to the CPA and existing bookkeeping firms because we see demand for more structured bookkeeping businesses,” Emma said.
As the only true bookkeeping franchise in the United States, BooXkeeping stands out in the industry. While other franchises offer both tax and bookkeeping services, BooXkeeping’s exclusive focus on bookkeeping has built strong relationships with CPA firms.
“Our dedication to bookkeeping only sets us apart,” Emma said. “We have no plans to offer tax services, ensuring that we remain a valuable partner to CPAs rather than a competitor.”
ABOUT BOOXKEEPING
BooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more.
Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with nine franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/.
