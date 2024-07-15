Secretary of State’s Free “Baby in the Back” Car Hangtag Program Helps Prevent Heat-Related Deaths in Children

July 15, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees over the next several days, Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds Tennessee parents and caregivers about the Baby in the Back car hangtag program as a free resource in preventing heat-related illness or death in children.

“The Baby in the Back program can make all the difference in protecting our youngest citizens from extreme temperatures,” said Secretary Hargett. “With this week’s expected heat and the likelihood of more hot days ahead, we want all parents and caregivers to know about our free program that ultimately can save lives.”

On days with extreme heat, temperatures inside a parked car can quickly reach as high as 140 degrees. Instances where parents or caregivers have forgotten that their child is inside a vehicle have become more common in recent years. Baby in the Back serves as a visual reminder to always check the back seat to ensure young children stay safe.

“Unfortunately, we’ve heard the tragic stories where a child is accidentally left inside a hot car,” Secretary Hargett added. “Using the Baby in the Back hangtag program will hopefully help remind parents or caregivers to check the back seat one final time to ensure their child is safe during significant weather events.”

Tennesseans can request free hangtags online through the Secretary of State’s office by visiting https://sos.tn.gov/requesthangtags or by calling (615)-253-2668.

###