David Pomeroy Releases New Album "Vegas Vibes" Across Major Streaming Platforms

Vegas Vibes Album Cover 2024 David Pomeroy Artist Photo

This Vegas Vibes album is an anthemic soundtrack to the Las Vegas experience, and will get listeners in the mood for a Las Vegas vacation.

AUCKLAND, NORTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Pomeroy, a seasoned traveler and singer-songwriter from Auckland, New Zealand, has just released his latest album, "Vegas Vibes," available now on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, and other major streaming services.

The album captures the exhilarating spirit and vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas, a city Pomeroy has visited and cherished for over 20 years.

"Vegas Vibes" is a musical celebration of the endless opportunities and attractions that make Las Vegas a world-renowned destination. The album features a collection of upbeat and happy tracks that reflect the euphoric and joyous experiences of a Las Vegas holiday.

"I wanted to create an album that embodies the excitement and happiness that Las Vegas brings to its visitors," says Pomeroy. "Each song is a testament to the amazing times I've had there, and I hope it resonates with anyone who loves the city as much as I do. The songs feature iconic landmarks like the Little White Chapel, the Bellagio, and Caesars Palace. The song themes cover high rollers, falling in love, gambling and winning big, and more."

About David Pomeroy

David Pomeroy is a singer-songwriter based in Auckland, New Zealand. With a passion for travel and music, Pomeroy has been creating and performing music that resonates with audiences worldwide. His latest album, "Vegas Vibes," is a tribute to his love for Las Vegas and the incredible experiences the city offers.

Where to Play This Album

The "Vegas Vibes" album is available now on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, and most other popular online streaming services. The album is available for streaming on YouTube here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4s96bw8WN8U&list=OLAK5uy_kQZrppw6FlSbaqgkR2uXrzk7z9Tqpp8qs

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

David Pomeroy

Email: davidpom@iconz.co.nz