Claims Office Partners with Mora Cooperative Extension Service to Support Agricultural Producers at Resource Fair in Mora on July 18

SANTA FE, NM – The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Team and New Mexico State University’s Mora Cooperative Extension Service are co-hosting an agricultural resilience resource fair to address post-disaster challenges, on Thursday, July 18, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Mora VFW.

Claims Office staff will be on hand to process agricultural claims during the panel discussions. Assistance with non-agricultural claims will be available including accepting new claims, uploading documents and claim status checks.

Subject matter experts from partnering state and federal agencies will address agricultural and environmental impacts resulting from the fire and floods, such as the loss of grazing land and water contamination. The state veterinarian is also expected to provide critical insights on these and other issues.

“Partnering with key agencies enable us to continue to connect impacted claimants with valuable resources and enables us to better understand our agricultural community recovery needs, which is integral to the economic recovery of these communities,” said Jay Mitchell, New Mexico Joint Recovery Office Director of Operations.

“By bringing together these specialists, we aim to equip our agricultural community with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate these challenging times,” said Christian Turner, Northern Regional Director of Extension.

DATE: Thursday, July 18, 2024

TIME: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACE: Mora VFW, 2825 NM HWY 518, Mora, NM

ZOOM LINK TO ATTEND PANEL DISCUSSIONS VIRTUALLY: https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1603209746

PASSCODE: 831774

Panel discussions are planned for in-person attendees or via Zoom on the following topics:

10 a.m.: USDA: Soil Health and Noxious Weed: Presented by NMDA Dean Bruce and Michael Purdy

11 a.m.: State Vet: Presented by New Mexico State Veterinarian Samantha R. Uhrig DVM

1 p.m.: NMSU: Heirs Property Information: Presented by Dr. Sawssan Bourfous and Dr. Eduardo Medina, Extension Specialist

2 p.m.: NMSU: Enterprise Budget and Bookkeeping: Presented by Dr. Pilja Vitale, Extension Specialist

3 p.m.: NMSU: Value Added Agriculture Products: Presented by Dr. Sergio Martinez, Extension Specialist

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $926.7 million to claimants.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim if they haven’t already. Per the Hermit's Peak Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Contact a tax professional for tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.

Mora Cooperative Extension Service is deeply committed to serving our community by providing vital resources and support to navigate the challenges posed by natural disasters. Through collaborative efforts with experts and agencies, we aim to deliver tailored solutions and critical information, ensuring our agricultural community remains resilient and well-prepared. Our dedication is reflected in our ongoing initiatives to offer educational presentations, personalized consultations, and strategic guidance, all designed to address the unique needs of our farmers and livestock owners.