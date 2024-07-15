July 15, 2024

DR-4783-WV NR-014

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Disaster Assistance for West Virginia Survivors of Early April Storms Tops $5 Million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than $5 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in West Virginia after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides of April 2-6, 2024.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of 11 counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel. Survivors can apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

FEMA and the Small Business Administration continue response and recovery efforts to support West Virginians who were impacted by the storm on April 2-6. Survivors are encouraged to register for assistance before the deadline on July 22, 2024.

To date:

FEMA has received more than 2,129 registrations for assistance.

More than 961 survivors have already been approved for more than $5.02 million in assistance from FEMA.

Of that amount, $3.19 million is approved for housing assistance and $1.83 million is approved for other needs assistance.

More than $618 thousand has been approved for Serious Needs Assistance and $883 thousand for Housing Displacement Assistance.

The Disaster Recovery Centers have assisted 2,129 visitors to date. Most DRCs are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

More than 100disaster loan applications, primarily for homes, have been received by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with more than $1.3 million approved.

For a current list of open DRC locations, please visit DRC Locator online. If your access to internet is limited, one resource may be your local public library which offers public access to the internet.

If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

