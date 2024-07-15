Governor Hochul Kicks Off Statewide Listening Tour on Tackling Smartphone Use in New York Schools

Nation-Leading Laws to Protect Kids on Social Media

In June, Governor Hochul signed two major pieces of legislation that will help create a safer digital environment for New York’s young people.

The SAFE for Kids Act requires social media companies to restrict addictive feeds on their platforms for users under 18. Unless parental consent is granted, users under 18 will not receive addictive feeds. Notably, the SAFE For Kids Act was the first law of its kind to be signed in any state across the nation.

The New York Child Data Protection Act will prohibit online sites and connected devices from collecting, using, sharing or selling personal data of anyone under the age of 18, unless they receive informed consent or unless doing so is strictly necessary for the purpose of the website.

Statewide Investments in Youth Mental Health

As part of her $1 billion investment in mental health statewide, Governor Hochul has also significantly expanded access to mental health care and resources for young people and their families. The Governor continued this focus on youth supports and services by securing additional investments in the FY25 Enacted Budget.

Governor Hochul took steps in her Enacted Budget to expand mental health support for children across the state and ensure their voices are heard, making good on an agenda she unveiled in her State of the State address in January. The Governor announced $20 million in start-up funding for school-based mental health clinics and launched a rolling application, which will make it easier for interested schools to establish these satellites. The announcement built on the $5.1 million awarded in November to support 137 new school-based clinics, including 82 at high needs schools, and bringing the total number of clinics to more than 1,200 statewide.

The Governor’s FY25 Enacted Budget also includes an investment of more than $19 million to provide critical care to young people outside of school environments, including increasing resources for youth receiving treatment in their community or, when necessary, in residential care. Key initiatives such as the Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams, which provide wraparound services and support to young people at risk of entering residential or inpatient psychiatric treatment, have been expanded with $9.6 million to continue serving them at home and within their community whenever possible. Additionally, the Governor secured an additional $4 million to support a loan forgiveness program specifically for licensed mental health clinicians serving children and families.

Helping Young People “Get Offline, Get Outside”

This summer Governor Hochul launched the “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. In addition to waiving pool fees at New York State Parks, expanding access to outdoor activities and other announcements, this campaign has already helped inspire major increases in attendance at State Parks this summer. State Park attendance over the recent July 4 weekend hit 2.8 million visitors statewide – an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period of time last year.