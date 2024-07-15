More Than 37,000 Tickets from July 3 to July 7

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the results of the July 4th holiday traffic safety enforcement drive. State and local law enforcement issued more than 37,000 tickets over the Fourth of July enforcement campaign this year. Additional patrols over the holiday weekend targeted reckless and aggressive driving and included sobriety checkpoints. The enforcement campaign, which ran from 6 p.m. on July 3 through midnight on July 7, was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office and this includes keeping reckless and aggressive drivers off the roads,” Governor Hochul said. “During a time when friends and families gather together, we will continue to work closely with law enforcement and ensure New Yorkers can celebrate safely.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We are proud of the work done by our law enforcement partners to keep our highways safe during this busy travel period. Although this campaign is done, motorists should be aware that law enforcement will always vigorously enforce the traffic laws and drivers should follow safe driving practices all year long.”

State and local law enforcement issued 37,899 tickets. A total of 1,227 people were charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Last year, law enforcement issued 35,104 tickets across the state during the July 4 enforcement period.

This year, State Police arrested 251 people on drunken driving charges and issued a total of 12,700 tickets on other charges. The breakdown includes: 4,248 for speeding, 1,315 for not wearing a seat belt, 360 for distracted driving, and 219 for failing to abide by the Move Over Law.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Getting reckless drivers off the road is a priority for Troopers each and every day, but even more so during holiday periods when celebrations may include alcohol. Our message is simple – if you drive impaired, we will arrest you. Make safety your priority and plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

Other law enforcement agencies also participated in the campaign, issuing 24,729 tickets for infractions ranging from impaired driving to speeding.

Here is a breakdown of tickets issued by other agencies during the enforcement drive: