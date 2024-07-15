Baesler Praises Finalists for 2025 ND Teacher of the Year

North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Monday lauded four North Dakota educators who are finalists for the state’s 2025 Teacher of the Year award.

They are:

Kendall Bergrud, a mathematics teacher at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck;

Macie Harris-Nelson, a music teacher at Kenmare Elementary School;

Ashley Nudell, who teaches family and consumer science at Lisbon High School; and

Kayla Tatro, who teaches English, math, science, music, and technology at Roosevelt Public School in Carson.

In May, Baesler celebrated teachers from 48 North Dakota counties who were named as county Teachers of the Year. The four North Dakota Teacher of the Year finalists were chosen from that group. Baesler will be traveling to the finalists’ respective schools once the 2024-25 school year begins to honor their achievements.

“These finalists are exemplars of the outstanding teachers we are fortunate to have across North Dakota,” the superintendent said. “Our educators deserve our appreciation, respect, and admiration for the work they do with our young people.”

The Teacher of the Year selection process is spelled out in state law (NDCC 15.1-02-21). Bergrud, Harris-Nelson, Nudell, and Tatro will be interviewed by an eight-member screening committee, which will choose the 2025 Teacher of the Year. State law requires that the winner be announced before Sept. 30.

“Recognition programs such as the Teacher of the Year illustrate the important role that our educators fulfill,” Baesler said. “The person who is chosen is a representative of teachers across the state, speaks about the importance of the profession, and gives voice to the issues that are on the minds of his or her colleagues.”

North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year will become a candidate for the national Teacher of the Year award, which is selected by the Council of Chief State School Officers, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents state education interests. Baesler is president of the CCSSO’s board of directors.