Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The increasing demand for location-based analytics among businesses to improve operational efficiency and enhance decision-making is driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size Reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2030 | Why Invest In this Industry ?." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global geographic information system software market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, rise in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning have fueled the growth of the global GIS software Market. Adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS, emerging technologies such as geospatial AI, and development of 4D GIS Software have created a number of opportunities in the market.

The geographic information system software market is segmented on the basis of component, type, function, Industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into software and services. On the basis of type, it is segregated into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. As per the function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation & telematics, and others. By industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, energy and utilities, government, defense and intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the highest share of this market in the region include large amount of data generated everyday by multiple organizations and adoption of advanced technologies as well as digitalization.

The key market players analyzed in the report include Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, ESRI, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Pitney Bowes, Caliper, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), General Electric Co., and Bentley System. They have adopted several high-end strategies and have become successful in retaining their stronghold in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study

● By component, the software segment accounted for the largest GIS software market share in 2020.

● Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

● On the basis of function, the mapping segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

