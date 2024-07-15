MDC will begin purchasing seed from the public Aug. 16 in Columbia for George O. White Tree Nursery

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species. The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

In Central Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Central Regional Office at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 16

Aug. 23

Aug. 30

Sept. 6

Sept. 13

Sept. 20

Sept. 27

Oct. 4

Oct. 11

Oct. 18

Oct. 25

Those who bring seed to the Central Regional Office will receive a payment voucher. Payment will be made after the seed is accepted by the nursery. The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree or shrub, so it would be best to call or email ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed before collecting. The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

People in Central Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC’s Central Regional Office at (573) 815-7900 or by email at CentralReg@mdc.mo.gov. People can also get more information from George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.

The nursery is currently accepting the seed below (prices are by the pound):

Starting July 10

Black Cherry, (fruit must be ripe, black in color), $6.00

Wild Plum, (fruit must be ripe, yellow, red, or orange) $1.95

Starting July 31

Elderberry, (fruit must be ripe, purple to black in color, and fruit only, no clusters), $4.25

Starting Aug. 14

Witchhazel, (seed inside pod must be black in color), $4.50

Starting Aug. 28

Hazelnut, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk, no green or partially green husks will be accepted), $4.75

Spicebush, $4.25

Starting Sept. 11

Gray Dogwood, $5.00

Flowering Dogwood, $5.00

Roughleaf Dogwood, $4.75

Mixed Hickory, $0.75

Shellbark Hickory, $0.90

Persimmon, (fruit must be ripe, yellow, red, or orange), $0.75

Redbud, (pods must be brown and have, on overage, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $4.00 in pods

Paw Paw, (fruit must be soft as firm fruit will not be accepted), $1.50

Starting Sept. 25

White Oak, $0.95

Chinkapin Oak, $2.50

Post Oak, $1.50

Butternut, $3.00

Ohio Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.95

Red Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.95

Eastern Wahoo, $6.50

Starting Oct. 2

Black Oak, $0.85

Shumard Oak, $0.95

Northern Red Oak, $0.95\

Pin Oak, $1.25

Cherrybark Oak, $1.85

Nuttall Oak, $1.85

Swamp White Oak, $1.50

Swamp Chestnut Oak, $1.50

Overcup Oak, $1.50

Willow Oak, $1.85

Starting Oct. 23

Due to limited need, please call MDC’s Central Regional Office before collecting the following species: