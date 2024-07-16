Limitless Church: A Growing Community of Faith in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limitless Church Springfield Missouri, a vibrant and inclusive non-denominational congregation, is making a significant impact in the Springfield community. Located at the YMCA on 1901 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65809, the church holds services every Sunday at 9:15 AM and 10:45 AM.

Led by Pastor Stone Moss, Limitless Church is dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can encounter God, love people, and discover their true purpose. The church emphasizes spiritual growth, love, and purposeful living, with a strong foundation in the principles of repentance and the Bible.

"We believe that everyone has a unique purpose, and it's our mission to help individuals discover and fulfill that purpose through faith and community," said Pastor Moss. "Our church is a place where people can find hope, support, and encouragement."

In addition to its Sunday services, Limitless Church offers a variety of programs and ministries aimed at serving the community, including youth groups, Bible studies, and outreach initiatives. The church is actively involved in local service projects and partners with various organizations to extend its reach and impact.

As the church continues to grow, the leadership is exploring options for a new, permanent home to better accommodate its expanding congregation and enhance its ability to serve the community. The current location at the YMCA has been a wonderful blessing, providing a welcoming space for worship and fellowship.

"We are incredibly grateful for our time at the YMCA and the support we've received from the community," said Pastor Moss. "As we look to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that a new building could bring for our ministries and outreach efforts."

For more information about Limitless Church, its mission, and upcoming events, please visit their website or contact them directly.

Contact:

Limitless Church

1901 E Republic Rd

Springfield, MO 65809

Email: Kriss@limitlesschurch.com

Phone: 417-521-9806

Website: limitlesschurch.co

About Limitless Church:

