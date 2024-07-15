Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,147 in the last 365 days.

Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CNRL for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has fined Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) for contravening section 155 of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). The AER has ordered CNRL to pay $278 000.

Following an investigation, the AER has determined that between May 21, 2022, and August 4, 2022, CNRL contravened section 155 of EPEA by failing to prevent a hazardous substance that contained bitumen from coming into contact with birds and other wildlife, resulting in bird fatalities.

A fine (or an administrative penalty) is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the rules. 

A copy of the enforcement decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard. For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.

About the Alberta Energy Regulator 
The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca

Contact  
Email: media@aer.ca | Media line: 1-855-474-6356 

Connect with AER 
X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook  


Media
Alberta Energy Regulator
1-855-474-6356
media@aer.ca

You just read:

Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CNRL for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more