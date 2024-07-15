Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CNRL for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has fined Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) for contravening section 155 of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). The AER has ordered CNRL to pay $278 000.



Following an investigation, the AER has determined that between May 21, 2022, and August 4, 2022, CNRL contravened section 155 of EPEA by failing to prevent a hazardous substance that contained bitumen from coming into contact with birds and other wildlife, resulting in bird fatalities.



A fine (or an administrative penalty) is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the rules.



A copy of the enforcement decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard. For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.



