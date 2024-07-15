[Latest] Global Dietary Supplements Market Size/Share Worth USD 357,593.1 Million by 2033 at a 6.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Dietary Supplements Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 185,215.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 197,809.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 357,593.1 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pfizer Inc., Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc., Nutraceutical International Corporation, Bayer AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Nature’s Bounty Co., NOW Foods, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino acids, Enzymes, Probiotics, Others), By Function (Additional Supplements, Medical Supplements, Sports Nutrition Supplements, Others), By Mode of Application (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Soft gels, Others), By End User (Adults, Children, Pregnant Women, Geriatric Population, Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies/Drugstores, Health Food Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dietary Supplements Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 185,215.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 197,809.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 357,593.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=49438

Dietary Supplements Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Health Awareness and Wellness Trends: Growing health consciousness among consumers, driven by rising incidences of lifestyle diseases and a desire for preventive healthcare, fuels demand for dietary supplements. Expanding wellness trends, including fitness consciousness and interest in holistic health approaches, contribute to the market growth.

Aging Population and Health Concerns: The global aging population, coupled with an increase in chronic diseases, creates a significant market opportunity for dietary supplements targeting age-related health issues such as joint health, cognitive function, and bone strength. Aging demographics seek supplements to address specific health concerns and maintain overall well-being, driving the market growth.

Expanding Product Innovation and Formulations: Continuous research and development efforts lead to innovative formulations and delivery systems, enhancing product efficacy, bioavailability, and consumer convenience. The introduction of novel ingredients, such as botanical extracts, probiotics, and personalized nutrition solutions, diversifies product offerings and stimulates market growth.

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: Increasing internet penetration and the convenience of online shopping platforms facilitate the accessibility and availability of dietary supplements to a broader consumer base. Direct-to-consumer models enable manufacturers to bypass traditional retail channels, reduce distribution costs, and establish direct relationships with customers, driving market expansion.

Regulatory Landscape and Quality Assurance: Stringent regulatory standards and quality control measures imposed by regulatory authorities ensure product safety, efficacy, and compliance with labeling requirements. Consumer confidence in certified and regulated products enhances market growth, while regulatory compliance challenges may pose barriers to entry for smaller players.

Emerging Markets and Urbanization Trends: Rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets foster greater adoption of dietary supplements. Rising urbanization rates, coupled with hectic lifestyles and dietary imbalances, drive demand for convenient health solutions, driving market growth in urban centers.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact and Health Preparedness: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of the importance of immune health and overall wellness, leading to increased demand for immune-boosting supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and herbal remedies. Consumers are proactively seeking products to support their immune systems and overall health, driving sales of dietary supplements both during the pandemic and in its aftermath.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dietary Supplements Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=49438

Dietary Supplements Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Nestlé strengthened its foothold in the Brazilian dietary supplement market with the acquisition of Puravida. This strategic expansion enriches Nestlé’s supplement portfolio, consolidating its position and capitalizing on growth prospects in Brazil’s flourishing health and wellness sector.

In 2022, Amway inaugurated a Business Innovation Hub in Singapore in collaboration with the Economic Development Board to cater to evolving wellness needs in Asia. This strategic move enables Amway to address the rising demand for customized health solutions, boosting sales and profitability in the region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 197,809.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 357,593.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 185,215.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Function, Mode of Application, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Dietary Supplements report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Dietary Supplements report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Dietary Supplements Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/





Dietary Supplements Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Dietary Supplements Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Increased Demand for Immune-Boosting Supplements: During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in demand for immune-boosting supplements such as vitamins C and D, zinc, and probiotics, as consumers sought ways to support their immune systems and overall health.

Disruption in Supply Chains and Distribution Channels: COVID-19-related lockdowns, restrictions, and disruptions in global supply chains and distribution networks affected the availability and accessibility of dietary supplements, leading to temporary shortages and delays in product distribution.

Emphasis on Health and Wellness: As the pandemic highlighted the importance of maintaining good health, there is a continued focus on wellness and preventive healthcare, driving sustained demand for dietary supplements that support immune function, overall health, and well-being.

Digital Transformation and E-Commerce Expansion: The acceleration of digital adoption during the pandemic has led to an increased reliance on e-commerce channels for purchasing dietary supplements. Market players are investing in robust online platforms, digital marketing strategies, and direct-to-consumer models to enhance accessibility and reach a broader consumer base.

Product Innovation and Diversification: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, ingredients, and product formats that cater to evolving consumer preferences and health needs. This includes personalized nutrition solutions, functional beverages, and convenient delivery formats.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations between dietary supplement manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and retail partners can help build consumer trust, educate the public about the benefits of supplements, and expand market reach through strategic distribution partnerships and co-branding initiatives.

Focus on Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance: Market players are prioritizing compliance with regulatory standards and quality control measures to ensure product safety, efficacy, and transparency. Investing in quality assurance processes, certifications, and transparent labeling practices can help rebuild consumer confidence and trust in the market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Dietary Supplements Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dietary Supplements Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Dietary Supplements market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Dietary Supplements market forward?

What are the Dietary Supplements Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Dietary Supplements Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Dietary Supplements market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Dietary Supplements Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

Dietary Supplements Market – Regional Analysis

The Dietary Supplements Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, dietary supplements market trends include a growing preference for clean-label and organic products, fueled by health-conscious consumers. There’s a rising demand for supplements targeting specific health concerns such as immune support and stress relief. Additionally, there’s an increasing emphasis on personalized nutrition solutions, with consumers seeking tailored supplements based on genetic profiles or lifestyle factors.

Europe: In Europe, dietary supplement market trends are characterized by a focus on regulatory compliance and product safety, with stringent standards driving consumer trust. There’s a growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly supplements, aligning with the region’s emphasis on environmental responsibility. Furthermore, there’s a rising demand for supplements addressing aging-related health issues and supporting healthy aging among the aging population.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, dietary supplement market trends include a surge in demand for traditional herbal remedies and natural ingredients, reflecting cultural preferences and holistic health practices. There’s a growing interest in beauty supplements, driven by the desire for youthful skin and appearance. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms and digital health solutions is transforming the market landscape, providing consumers with convenient access to a wide range of supplements.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, dietary supplements market trends are shaped by diverse cultural and socioeconomic factors. There’s a growing demand for supplements addressing nutritional deficiencies and supporting overall health and wellness, driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization. Additionally, there’s an increasing focus on sports nutrition supplements, driven by the growing fitness and sports culture in the region.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dietary Supplements Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino acids, Enzymes, Probiotics, Others), By Function (Additional Supplements, Medical Supplements, Sports Nutrition Supplements, Others), By Mode of Application (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Soft gels, Others), By End User (Adults, Children, Pregnant Women, Geriatric Population, Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies/Drugstores, Health Food Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/





List of the prominent players in the Dietary Supplements Market:

Amway Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Glanbia plc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Pfizer Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Bayer AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Danone SA

Nature’s Bounty Co.

NOW Foods

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market : Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Microbiological Testing, Chemical Testing, Physical Testing, Sensor-based Testing, Others), By Product (Portable Testing Kits, Benchtop Analyzers, Chromatography Systems, Spectrophotometers, Sensors, Others), By Testing Parameter (Microbial Contamination, Chemical Contaminants, Physical Properties, Sensory Attributes, Others), By End-User Industry (Bottled Water Manufacturers, Regulatory Agencies, Research Institutions, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Protein Hydrolysates Market : Protein Hydrolysates Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Plant-based Protein Hydrolysates, Animal-based Protein Hydrolysates, Marine-based Protein Hydrolysates, Others), By Type (Dipeptide Hydrolysates, Tripeptide Hydrolysates, Oligopeptide Hydrolysates, Polypeptide Hydrolysates, Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Others), By Application (Food and Beverages, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition, Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market : Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Organic Fruits, Organic Vegetables), By Form (Fresh, Frozen), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Sale Channel), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

India Dietary Supplements Market : India Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Botanicals, Enzymes, Others), By Form (Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Soft Gels, Liquids, Others), By Application (General Wellness, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Immune Health, Digestive Health, Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Health and Wellness Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Direct Selling, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Pea Protein Isolate Market : Pea Protein Isolate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Organic, Conventional), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Others), By Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Organic Pea Protein Market : Organic Pea Protein Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Bakery & Snacks, Meat Extenders & Analogs, Beverages, Others), By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Dietary Supplements Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Others

By Function

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition Supplements

Others

By Mode of Application

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Soft gels

Others

By End User

Adults

Children

Pregnant Women

Geriatric Population

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Health Food Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Dietary Supplements Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Dietary Supplements Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Dietary Supplements Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Dietary Supplements Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Dietary Supplements Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Dietary Supplements Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Dietary Supplements Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Dietary Supplements Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Dietary Supplements Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Dietary Supplements Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Dietary Supplements Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

Reasons to Purchase Dietary Supplements Market Report

Dietary Supplements Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Dietary Supplements Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Dietary Supplements Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Dietary Supplements Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Dietary Supplements market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Dietary Supplements Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Dietary Supplements market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Dietary Supplements market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Dietary Supplements market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Dietary Supplements industry.

Managers in the Dietary Supplements sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Dietary Supplements market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Dietary Supplements products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Dietary Supplements Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dietary-supplements-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/