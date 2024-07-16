16 South American Female Chefs Will Bring LATAM's New Dishes to Life in Menus Offered Onboard Starting July 2024
A Total of 16 South American Female Chefs Will Bring LATAM's New Dishes to Life in Menus Offered Onboard Starting July 2024ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, LATAM launched a successful culinary program, unique in the aviation industry, called "Sabores que Transportan" (Flavors that Transport You). Aromas, flavors and dish presentation take passengers on a culinary journey across the Latin American region, through unique stories and moments. Every 3 months, the program introduces a new dish created by South American female chefs, bringing their local flavors and stories to LATAM cabins. These dishes are available on long-haul flights departing from Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia in both the Premium and Economy cabins. This initiative, which seeks to give visibility to female chefs who are growing in the gastronomic scene in their respective regions, aims to enrich the in-flight experience of passengers with the authentic tastes of the different countries of South America.
During the first weeks of April 2024, in a coordinated effort, the LATAM and gategourmet teams held a series of workshops to welcome the chefs selected by LATAM to represent their countries in the new season of "Sabores que Transportan." The program has selected iconic dishes from each of the chefs which have since been adapted to the menus that will be served onboard from July 2024 to June 2025. In this latest edition of the program, chefs representing Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia worked together with the LATAM and gategourmet culinary teams to define and present these iconic dishes, which were developed over the last few months, showcasing impeccable work of great quality and professionalism.
A total of 16 South American female chefs will bring LATAM's new dishes to life, all based on their own recipes. “Sabores que Transportan” is a program that strengthens the commitment to diversity, inclusion, and multicultural identity, in addition to highlighting the value of local products in Latin America.
We invite you to immerse yourself in this unique journey, awakening all your senses, onboard LATAM.
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.
About LATAM Airlines group
LATAM Airlines Group and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.
The Group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM Group's cargo subsidiaries, and in addition to having access to the group's subsidiaries' passenger aircraft holds, they have a combined fleet of 20 freighter aircraft. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft and operate within the LATAM group's network, as well as on international routes exclusively for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and service options to meet the needs of their customers. www.latam.com.
