RPG Introduces the Omniffusor® U Family: Revolutionary Acoustical Solutions for Utility-Grade Applications

RPG Acoustical Systems

Company Sets New Standard in Affordability and Versatility

The Omniffusor® U Family represents a significant advancement in acoustic technology. We are proud to offer a solution that provides exceptional diffusion and versatility at an accessible price point.”
— Jeff Madison, President
PASSAIC, NJ, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPG Acoustical Systems, a leader in innovative acoustic solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product line, the Omniffusor® U Family. This new series of polymer diffusers is designed to meet the needs of utility-grade applications without compromising on performance or budget and underscores RPG’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable acoustical solutions for a wide range of environments.

"The Omniffusor® U Family represents a significant advancement in acoustic technology," said Jeff Madison, President of RPG Acoustical Systems. "We are proud to offer a solution that provides exceptional diffusion and versatility at an accessible price point."

Understanding the Omniffusor® U Family:
The Omniffusor® U Family includes lightweight, durable panels available in white or black finishes. The white panels are ideal for environments like band rooms and choral spaces where high ceilings benefit from discreet diffusion. In contrast, the black panels are perfect for areas where acoustic performance takes precedence over visibility, such as black box theaters and spaces behind stretch fabric installations.

Key Features and Benefits:
Broadband Diffusion: Designed to scatter sound uniformly across all angles of incidence, ensuring optimal acoustic performance.
Fire-Rated: Class I or A rating, ensuring safety and durability.
Easy Installation: Panels can be surface or flush-mounted or dropped into a standard 15/16" HD T-grid system, making them adaptable to various architectural designs and acoustic needs.

Range of Models: The Omniffusor® U Family includes:
Omniffusor® U58
Omniffusor® U76
Omniffusor® U84
Omniffusor® U113

Applications:
These panels are designed for spaces where performance is critical, but the finish or color is less so. They offer a cost-effective solution that bridges the gap between basic molded diffusers and higher-end wood options, providing superior diffusion and less absorption at a more accessible price point.

