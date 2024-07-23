WellnessSpace Brands’ HydroMassage Boosts Recovery for Student-Athletes at New Clemson University Facility

Clemson University ARC Center

The Clemson Athletic Recovery Center (ARC) provides wellness resources for all student-athletes to improve their quality of life

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HydroMassage Lounges by WellnessSpace Brands, the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, is an essential amenity at the new Clemson University Elite Athletic Recovery Center (ARC) for athletes to enhance their overall physical and mental well-being.

Clemson completed the 10,000-square-foot facility in March 2024 with designated space for recovery, sports science, nutrition, and sports medicine. ARC is the student-athlete’s retreat that provides them access to modalities including massage, cryotherapy, and infrared saunas.

Student-athletes now have access to HydroMassage, which provides personalized, full-body heated massage. The Lounges are great for relief of minor aches and pains, soreness and stiffness for muscle recovery, and also help reduce stress and anxiety.

“We wanted to build a culture of recovery and wellness,” Clemson University Wellness Coordinator Megan Cato said. “HydroMassage was well received in the football facility for recovery, so we knew expanding access to the Lounges would be successful for all athletes. It is our most invigorating and relaxing massage we have at ARC, and athletes are over the moon.”

“Clemson is trailblazing the recovery and wellness space for student-athletes at universities. Interest in physical and mental well-being with students has increased, and colleges are putting a high value on building out recovery centers,” said Kevin Conaway, president of WellnessSpace Brands.

HydroMassage is an innovative heated water massage lounge that is ideal for both wellness and muscle recovery. CryoLounge+ is an advanced recovery chair for targeted cold that helps with minor aches and pains or sore muscles after a workout. RelaxSpace Wellness Pod is a relaxation pod for a mental wellness break that includes guided mindfulness, meditation, nature & breathing videos to reduce stress, promote relaxation, and enhance muscle recovery.

For more information on WellnessSpace Brands and its suite of recovery and wellness products, please visit WellnessSpace.com.

For more information on Clemson University ARC, please visit Elite Athletic Recovery Center.

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly branded as HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, and RelaxSpace. Each of the company’s innovative product lines has a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company, previously branded as HydroMassage, has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets and manufactures all products in the USA. Website: https://wellnessspace.com

About Clemson University and ARC

Clemson University is a public land-grant institution founded in 1889 and located in South Carolina that sponsors 21 NCAA Division I sports. The Tigers have won eight national championships and 140 conference championships since beginning a varsity athletics program in 1896. Clemson is entering its 50th season of varsity women’s athletics in 2024-25 and recently added women’s lacrosse and gymnastics as varsity sports.

The 10,000-square-foot Athlete Recovery Center (ARC) is a retreat for all student-athletes to engage in both mental and physical wellness practices in an environment that emphasizes recovery and community. The one-of-a-kind space hosts programs with the sole focus of further impacting holistic development.