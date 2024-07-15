The Alex Perry On Fire podcast launches today with its first two episodes. Alex Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose. The top luxury real estate agent in Dallas is launching a podcast, Alex Perry on Fire, for those seeking a better balance between work and life. In his first podcast episode, Alex Perry talks to his twin brother, Elliott, about getting to a healthy mental state and finding happiness and purpose after hitting rock bottom. can spiral Alex Perry and one of his closest friends, Andrew Welker, talk about balancing priorities between Column A and Column B.

Get tips for finding balance in life, strategies for a fresh start and cultivating a positive mindset from the Alex Perry On Fire Podcast

I have learned that so many of us are struggling to keep growing, and we need to band together and have real conversations that can help us all become more aware and grow.” — Alex Perry, host of Alex Perry on Fire

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aiming to help people achieve better life balance, the Alex Perry On Fire podcast launched this summer with a series of raw, real conversations with people who have reset their lives, sometimes more than once, to find wellbeing.“I have learned that so many of us are struggling to keep growing, and we need to band together and have real conversations that can help us all become more aware and grow,” says Alex Perry, host of Alex Perry on Fire.The podcast launch comes at a time when one in three workers said they can’t keep their work life and personal life in balance, according to the 2024 Work in America survey by the American Psychological Association. With new episodes launching on Wednesdays, Alex Perry On Fire hopes to offer solutions to that predicament.Who is Alex Perry and why the On Fire Podcast?By age 40, Perry had sold more than $1 billion in luxury real estate, ranking him No. 1 in Texas luxury and 19th overall in the United States. A resilient and successful entrepreneur, dealmaker, connector and keen investor, he was at the top. He was cruising on autopilot when some significant obstacles shook the foundations of his personal life.He realized he needed to get fired up to make some real changes, fix what was unbalanced and reevaluate priorities.His real estate career was thriving, but he struggled to find balance and purpose outside of work. His priorities were out of sync, and he wanted to find the true essence of life—to harvest the energy within himself and join others to make a difference. He launched Alex Perry On Fire to ignite real and raw conversations and to share them with others so they would know they weren’t alone—everyone has struggles.Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.Throughout the journey, Perry’s guests—the torchbearers—share their vulnerabilities, struggles and even their missteps, leading listeners to discover awareness, change and freedom. He said the journey will change you if you are open and ready to listen.Meet the first Alex Perry On Fire guestsIn the first episode, Perry has a heart-to-heart with his twin brother, Elliott, who was the main catalyst for the podcast.Over the past year, Perry knew his brother was in a very scary place, and he feared where he was mentally and physically in his life. But he couldn’t do anything but direct him to mental health professionals—and love him.In “Pills to work, pills to sleep,” Alex Perry goes deep with his twin about how quickly life can spiral to a really bad place. And Elliott Perry shares the challenges of getting to a healthy mental state and finding happiness and purpose after hitting rock bottom, while at the same time detoxing from prescription medicine.“Elliott has started over and is finding success without drugs, and we as brothers are starting over with a newfound love and support,” Alex Perry said. “I really did not understand mental illness and I have grown in so many ways, finding that I need to be a better listener and more patient. And that, I hope, is making me a better brother, friend, co-worker, son and even business professional.”The Perry brothers are dedicating the first season of the Alex Perry On Fire Podcast to CARE Dallas, an organization that offers resources and education on substance abuse disorders to people, free of charge. They have donated $10,000 to the non-profit.For the podcast’s second episode, Perry welcomes one of his closest friends, who embraced his own imbalance as an opportunity to grow and is supporting Perry in rediscovering his zest for life and embracing mindfulness and spirituality. Andrew Welker , a longtime real estate developer, has had a life reset more than once when confronted with imbalance. He found that true fulfillment in life comes down to two things: Column A and Column B. But, too often, the work responsibilities that dominate Column A—the bank—also overshadow the pure joy of what fills up Column B—family, friends and everything not related to work.“New starts are all about moving forward,” Perry said. “I’ve found so much love and support on my journey to a new path. I hope this podcast will fire up a newfound love of life, too. Let’s journey together.”In its first season, Alex Perry On Fire also welcomes Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin, pro golfer Martin Flores and Tiffany Gomas, the airline passenger also known as The Crazy Plane Lady after a video of her went viral.The Alex Perry On Fire podcast is distributed through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Audible.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by the No. 1 luxury real estate agent in Dallas and all of Texas, according to RealTrends. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that Perry has been on for the better part of a year. Through real and raw conversations, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren’t alone—that everyone has struggles.

Who Is Alex Perry and Why the On Fire Podcast?