UNOSAT Geospatial Training Workshop to Bolster Environmental Monitoring in Nigeria

12 July 2024, Abuja, Nigeria – From July 8 to 12, 2023, representatives from various environmental and meteorological agencies in Nigeria convened for a vital workshop aimed at enhancing the nation's capacity in geospatial information technology (GIT). This initiative, part of the project "Strengthening Capacities in the Use of Geospatial Information for Improved Resilience in Asia-Pacific and Africa (2021-2024)," is supported by NORAD and jointly organized by the Federal Ministry of Environment and UNOSAT, the United Nations Satellite Centre.

In late 2022, Nigeria faced unprecedented flooding, the worst in a decade, affecting 4.4 million people, including 2.6 million children. The disaster displaced nearly 2.4 million people, who sought refuge in temporary shelters within schools and health facilities, severely disrupting essential services. This catastrophic event underscored the critical need for enhanced disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies and environmental monitoring systems.

The five-day training in Abuja was designed to build sustainable geospatial capacities among Nigerian officials. Participants were introduced to the importance of GIT for sustainable development and learned to use QGIS, a free and open-source software for geospatial analysis. They acquired skills to process and visualize remote sensing data, conduct environmental monitoring and flood exposure assessments, and prepare decision support maps for disaster risk management.

Participants expressed their enthusiasm for the workshop’s practical applications. One attendee remarked, "It's fascinating to learn multiple applications of geospatial information technology in monitoring the environment, tracking forest cover, and assessing changes in land use."

The project is a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders. Experts from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), UNOSAT (also part of UNITAR), and the Federal Ministry of Environment in Nigeria worked together to provide comprehensive training modules. These modules covered a range of topics from basic GIS and remote sensing techniques to advanced applications in environmental monitoring and disaster resilience.

The training was structured into six modules: getting familiar with QGIS, gathering spatial data from the web, an introduction to remote sensing and EO Browser, using geospatial information for environmental monitoring, flood exposure analysis using satellite imagery, and geospatial information visualization and communication.

The workshop adopted a balanced approach between theoretical and practical sessions, involving presentations, live demonstrations, interactive discussions, and hands-on lab exercises. This methodology ensured that participants not only understood the concepts but could also apply them effectively in real-world scenarios. The training aimed to foster a community of practice among participants, enhancing ongoing support and knowledge sharing.

The workshop marks a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria's environmental monitoring and disaster resilience capabilities. The Federal Ministry of Environment and UNOSAT are committed to continuing their collaboration to ensure that the skills and knowledge gained are integrated into daily workflows, enhancing project service delivery and policy-making processes.