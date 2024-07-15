Oculus Eyecare Hosts a Summer Pop-Up Event with Independent Eyewear Designer Brand ic! berlin

Oculus Eyecare will host a Summer Pop-Up event with ic! berlin on Wednesday, July 17th, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Ic! berlin is renowned for their lightweight designs, innovative screwless hinge design, and exceptional craftsmanship.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, Seattle's leading optometrist and luxury optical boutique, is thrilled to announce an exclusive Summer Pop-Up event featuring the beloved eyewear brand ic! berlin. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 17th, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oculus Eyecare, located in South Lake Union on 740 Denny Way.

During the Summer Pop-Up, attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore ic! berlin's latest collection of robust, lightweight frames and sunglasses. Known for their innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship, ic! berlin has been a trailblazer in the eyewear industry for decades. Each frame is meticulously crafted from durable materials and features the brand's renowned screwless hinge design, a hallmark of their commitment to engineering excellence.

Founded in the cultural heart of Berlin, ic! berlin has a rich history of innovation and quality. The brand has expanded its reach globally, with a presence in over 60 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia. ic! berlin's team of talented craftsmen, engineers, and technicians work to create frames that are lightweight, durable, and stylish, using high-quality materials such as acetate, titanium, and stainless steel.

At this Summer Pop-Up event, Oculus Eyecare's team of skilled opticians will be on hand to provide personal styling consultations, helping attendees find the perfect ic! berlin frames to complement their individual style. Guests will also be able to enjoy a range of exclusive perks during the event, including complimentary refreshments and light snacks. Additionally, a special promotion will be offered at the event, allowing attendees to enjoy $125 off prescription lenses for any new ic! berlin frame purchased.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the latest in eyewear innovation from ic! berlin, right here in Seattle. Join us at Oculus Eyecare on Wednesday, July 17th, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and discover the perfect frames to elevate your style and vision.

Oculus Eyecare is Seattle’s premier optometry practice and optical boutique. Located in South Lake Union, Oculus Eyecare provides comprehensive eye care services and a carefully curated selection of high-quality eyewear sourced from independent designers.

