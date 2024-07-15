MDC offers dual program for fishing and archery at Lost Valley July 27

Warsaw, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a fun day of fishing and archery target practice.

Angling and archery can be done for food, for fun, or both. Come out and test your skills. All equipment will be provided. MDC staff and volunteers will be on site to assist participants.

Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201398

For more information or help with registration, contact Mark Miller at 660.530.5500 or by email at Mark.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.