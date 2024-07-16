Canine Journal Launches New Online Shop And Community Forum
Canine Journal, the trusted online resource for comprehensive and reliable information on dogs since 2007, announces a new online shop and community forum.
— Alex Schenker, Canine Journal Co-Founder & CEO
The online store features 13 unique t-shirt designs, including 12 original watercolor portraits of popular dog breeds, so owners and fans can show off their pride for their special furry friends. The 13th design celebrates rescue dogs. The shirts come in all sizes and are made with high-quality cotton.
Additionally, Canine Journal has custom-made our adorable heart-nose logo into a silver pendant necklace.
All items in the Canine Journal Shop include free shipping to anywhere in the U.S., and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem, NC, the company’s headquarters.
Canine Journal’s new forum provides a dedicated space for dog parents to connect, share, and find answers to various dog-related topics. Users can create a free account and ask questions to find solutions on everything from health and training tips to care advice and gear recommendations. Anyone can chime in to share and help others with their dog experiences. The community provides a safe space to bring passionate canine lovers together to discuss and find the information they seek.
“As authorities on pets for nearly two decades, we are always looking for exciting new opportunities to expand our footprint and stay relevant with the latest and greatest technology solutions available,” says Canine Journal Co-Founder and CEO Alex Schenker. “Our shop and forum are perfect examples of how we continue to build meaningful relationships with our readers,” says Schenker.
“Our forum, in particular, is relevant because, with the rise of AI, people are looking to interact with real humans and not robots or machine learning,” says Schenker. “While search engines and ChatGPT are powerful tools, nothing is more valuable than getting information from a breathing, living person, especially when seeking solutions for our beloved dogs.”
Canine Journal has a team of over a dozen writers & researchers, veterinarians, and pet expert consultants who provide thousands of articles on every aspect of dog care. Canine Journal is dedicated to its mission of providing our readers with the crucial information they need to become better dog owners.
Visit shop.caninejournal.com to explore the shop and forum.caninejournal.com to join the community forum.
