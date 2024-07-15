New Panamera sets a class record time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife

Lap time in the future Panamera top model

Stuttgart, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortly before its launch, the new Panamera top model has made its mark on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. With Porsche test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, a pre-production variant of the high-performance sedan completed the legendary course 5.64 seconds faster than the comparable model of the previous generation.

Last Friday, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time of 7:24.17 minutes for luxury class cars with combustion engines and hybrids, in the future top model of the Panamera model range.

Lars Kern had already set class records on the Nordschleife in 2016 and 2020 in the Panamera, most recently in the Panamera Turbo S (7:29.81 minutes). “On the Nordschleife, the handling capabilities of a car are particularly important,” Kern comments. “The new Panamera has made significant gains in this area. In technically demanding corner sequences in particular, such as between the ‘Hohe Acht’ and ‘Brünnchen’ sections of the track, it responds with noticeably greater agility.”

The new Panamera’s lap time, over five seconds quicker than the previous model that was timed, underlines the consistent further development of the four-door sports car. Its eight-cylinder combustion engine with a hybrid powertrain enables impressive driving performance, but this is not the only reason for the improved lap time.

“The powertrain, the aerodynamics, the chassis, the new, optional ultra-high-performance tires from Michelin – many aspects have contributed to this time,” Kern adds. “The new Porsche Active Ride chassis has made a particularly big contribution as the car stays well connected to the road at all times. Its cornering and body control are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nordschleife. No other Porsche offers such a wide spectrum between comfort and sportiness. The new Panamera combines the properties of an exclusive sedan capable of covering long distances in great comfort with the handling of a sports car.”

The Panamera piloted by Lars Kern was equipped with a racing seat and the mandatory safety cage but was otherwise representative of a production car. The optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with dimensions 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear was specially developed for the Panamera. For optimized performance, the optional Carbon Aerokit eliminates lift on the front axle. In combination with the Gurney flap on the adaptive 4-way rear spoiler, the end result is that downforce is generated. This further improves the aerodynamic balance.

A video of the complete Nordschleife lap with onboard footage will soon be available for you to watch in the Porsche Newsroom and on YouTube.

