Solution Systems Recognized by Accounting Today as a Leading Business Central Reseller

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Systems, Inc. (SSI), a premier provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and related Microsoft products, announces its recognition as a top 2024 VAR 100 for accounting software.



This prestigious accolade is awarded by Accounting Today and recognizes the top value-added resellers (VARs) in the accounting software space. SSI’s strong client growth, exceptional customer service, and advanced Business Central Support were contributing factors that led to inclusion in this list. The recognition reflects the company's dedication to helping businesses achieve their goals through innovative technology and expert guidance.

"Being recognized by Accounting Today is the result of the hard work and dedication of our entire staff over the past several years, and it is very rewarding to be recognized and listed alongside other successful organizations,” said Ken Sebahar, CEO, of Solution Systems, Inc.

Sebahar also added, “It’s rewarding to see how our exclusive focus on Business Central has paid off. We continue to invest in customer success and enhanced support offerings, so we are positioned to meet client needs and we grow together.”

As a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner and a Business Applications Microsoft Solutions Partner, SSI has consistently demonstrated its proficiency and commitment to excellence. This recognition as one of the 2024 VAR 100 further solidifies its reputation as a leader in the accounting software industry.

SSI extends its gratitude to its clients, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support and contributions to this achievement. The company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide top-tier solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About SSI

SSI is a leading Microsoft partner and technology solutions provider, specializing in technology consulting and support services customized for small and mid-market businesses. Our leading ERP practice provides unmatched expertise for Business Central Implementations and Business Central support.

