New Property Technology Unveiled on Buyer Representation Agreements During an International Podcast
LivePad inventor discusses how this client-first PropTech innovation helps both homebuyers and real estate agents adjust to the impending paradigm shift.
LivePad provides an Unforgettable experience for home buyers!”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a new resource sweeping across North America which aims to help homebuyers capture their own impressions of residential real estate while on the hunt for a new home.
— Stephanie Peck, Pex Realty Group
The burgeoning demand for user-friendly property technology is no secret. Fortunately, one solution has answered the demand in service to both the homebuyer as well as the real estate professional representing them.
Recently, the "Think Bigger Real Estate Show" which reaches listeners and viewers internationally, featured the Founder of Live Solutions, LLC and inventor of LivePad, Brad Lewis for a special episode covering this new top-rated Prop-Tech digital touring technology.
In the 47 minute interview, Think Bigger Real Estate creator and CEO of Pro Insight, Justin Stoddart, stated:
“We're going to expand a new way of thinking for agents … many are wondering if they are going to be able to secure buyer broker agreements… We are going to start to realize that the entire buyer experience matters now more than ever. Your product (LivePad) fits very nicely into that conversation.”
Stoddart, a seasoned real estate professional himself, is an international best-selling author and gave very high praises of the forward-thinking solutions that LivePad brings to the current market throughout the interview. After hearing some of the details about the Patent-Pending feature of LivePad called "Pertinent POI", Stoddard remarked, "We're at a time that, as a buyer's agent, you must be more intentional than you've ever been before."
In agreement with Stoddart’s statement, Lewis responded, “The value proposition of the agent is the expertise that they deliver on their client’s behalf and a technology tool used by real estate agents ought to elevate the level of professionalism for that agent and make things easier for the home buyer.” The overall goal of LivePad's product deliverable has focused primarily on this vision.
Stephanie Peck with Pex Realty Group and co-host of the show said; “LivePad provides an Unforgettable experience for home buyers”. She cited an incident where she and her clients traveled through town in separate vehicles while Stephanie herself felt like she was a tour guide where she once became lost in her own town and later, when she presented her clients with printed listing sheets, they were soggy from the rain. "This technology could have been very useful!" said Peck.
Perhaps the most relevant feature unveiled during the exchange was LivePad's document repository feature which allows agents to send their preferred version of the Buyer's Broker Representation Agreement out for digital signature with a single mouse click. This new feature addresses the impending mandate by the National Association of REALTORS® whereby all member agents must have a fully executed agreement in place before taking clients on home tours as announced by NAR Chief Legal Officer, Katie Johnson on May 3rd, 2024.
At 24:18 into the program, Lewis explains the upcoming paradigm shift and how this resource was built not only to keep real estate agents centric to the purchase & sales transaction of real estate and that technology ought to be created in a manner which helps the consumer make their most informed decisions during "crystal moments" in their lives.
To date, LivePad has been endorsed by several real estate membership associations at both the local and state levels whereby this property technology is offered to the entirety of the member base via special access. Live Solutions business development personnel encourages those who wish to learn how their real estate organization may offer this new technology to email Hello@mylivepad.com with their inquiries.
The original episode of "Think Bigger Estate Show: Modern Showings" aired on June 17, 2024.
You can watch to the full episode via the link below.
