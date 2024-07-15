Open Letter on Principles for Political Engagement for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Dear Citizens, Fellow Politicians, and Advocates for Equality,

In a world where equality between women and men is recognized as a cornerstone of democracy, we stand united in our commitment to ensure that women have equal representation in political life. We are dedicated to making every effort to prevent and address violence against women in all its forms, and we seek your support.

Women politicians stand together in unwavering solidarity. Our dedication to ending violence against female politicians and all women is resolute. We recognize that our strength lies in our unity, and in that way, we can create a safer and more inclusive society.

Today, we jointly emphasize that all political parties, as the primary drivers of political processes, have the duty to demonstrate zero tolerance towards violence against women in private, public and political life. Parties significantly influence the public discourse and policy-making processes. As such, they must set an example by promoting values of equality, respect and non-violence. When political parties demonstrate zero tolerance for violence against women, they send a strong message to their members, sympathizers and wider society that such behaviour is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

We jointly urge all political parties follow the principle of equality to ensure that women and men in all their diversity are treated equally and have equal opportunities for participation, representation and leadership within the party. This commitment must go beyond declarative advocacy. It must include concrete measures and responses to existing inequality and support to women within party structures.

We jointly demand that all political parties promote the prevention of violence against women as one of the central principles of their political programmes. Through both elected female and male members, parties support the implementation of comprehensive policies and initiatives. This protects and supports victims and survivors. The parties recognize that a society free from violence against women is key to achieving true equality and justice for all.

We jointly underline that party representatives have the opportunity, through their political involvement in legislative structures, to initiate the adoption of legal and political solutions clearly punishing discriminatory and violent behaviour against women. Members of parliaments must react decisively to instances of violence against women and send a clear message that violence is not to be tolerated. Regular institutional and parliamentary oversight is a key in securing the best legislative solutions and equality of practice in response to violence against women.

We call on all political parties and their members to actively engage and work through legislative and executive branches to enhance response to violence against women. We know that empowering women benefits the entire community. Together, we can build a future where women are free from violence and discrimination, and where their contributions to political life are celebrated and supported.

In a significant step towards equality of women and men and the elimination of violence against women, Presidents of Women’s Fora and representatives of political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) have reached a consensus on the Principles for Political Engagement for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has facilitated this discussion, will monitor these commitments above and address violations of these Principles.

Sincerely,

Signatories by alphabetical order

Brian Aggeler

Ambassador

OSCE Mission to BiH

Vildana Bešlija

Vice-President

Naša stranka (Our Party)

Marina Blagojević

President of the Women’s Fora

Partija demokratskog progresa (Party of Democratic Progress)

Besima Borić

Member of Presidency

Socijaldemokratska partija BiH (Social Democratic Party BiH)

Mirela Kajkut Zeljković

President of Women’s Fora

Ujedinjena Srpska (United Srpska)

Radmila Kocić-Ćućić

President of Women’s Fora

DEMOS

Alma Kratina

Member of Presidency

Demokratska fronta (Democratic Front)

Biljana Lazarević

Member of Presidency

Narod i pravda (People and Justice)

Biljana Lukić

Member of Presidency

Srpska demokratska stranka (Serbs Democratic Party)

Marina Pendeš

President of Women’s Fora Kraljica Katarina Kosača

Hrvatska demokratska zajednica BiH (Croatian Democratic Party)

Kenela Zuko

President of Women’s Fora

Stranka demokratske akcije (Party of Democratic Action)