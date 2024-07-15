Non-stick Cookware Market Is projected to increase US$ 38.6 billion by 2034
Demand for High-quality Non-stick Cookware Rising Driven by Durability and Scratch-Resistant Properties: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global non-stick cookware market is estimated at a value of US$ 23 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase to US$ 38.6 billion by the end of 2034.
Non-stick cookware products are coated with substances such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or ceramic coatings to prevent food from sticking to the cookware surface during the cooking process. These scratch-resistant coatings facilitate easier cooking and cleaning by minimizing the requirement for excessive oil and preventing food from adhering to the cookware's surface.
North America and East Asia are key markets for non-stick cookware and together account for over half of the global market share. As per this study, sales of Teflon-coated and ceramic-coated non-stick cookware are projected to increase faster than over variants over the next ten years.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
Sales of non-stick cookware across the globe are estimated at US$ 23 billion in 2024. The market is forecasted to touch US$ 38.6 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of non-stick cookware in the United States are estimated to reach US$ 4.5 billion in 2024.
The United States is estimated to occupy 75.6% share of the North American market in 2024. Sales of non-stick cookware in China are forecasted to reach US$ 7.1 billion by the end of 2034. The East Asian market is forecasted to expand at 5.7% CAGR over the next 10 years.
“Residential consumers' preference for non-stick cookware is driven by its convenience, efficiency, and promotion of healthier cooking. Non-stick cookware is widely utilized in home settings for their durability,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
North America is a vital market because of its big consumer base, high salaries, and culture of embracing culinary discovery. North America's non-stick cookware market trends are shaped by sustainable products and smart kitchen appliances, which are propelled by a robust e-commerce industry. The burgeoning middle class, rising urbanization, and increased interest in culinary activities are all contributing factors to the Asia Pacific region's emergence as a major participant. In 2024, the non-stick cookware market is expected to be significantly dominated by Europe.
Why is there a steady increase in the demand for non-stick cookware in the US?
The ease of use of non-stick cookware, which makes cooking and cleaning easier and eliminates the need for excessive oil, is what is propelling the market's expansion in the United States. In line with their wellness objectives, a growing number of consumers nationwide are giving non-stick cookware items priority over unhealthy cooking techniques that use less fat or oil.
An equal spread of heat improves cooking efficiency overall by preventing food from sticking or burning and ensuring better cooking results. Cookware that is non-stick can be used for a wide range of foods, including meats, vegetables, and eggs and pancakes. This versatility allows it to meet the diverse cooking requirements of American homes.
What Draws Manufacturers of Non-stick Cookware to China?
The growth of the market in China is fueled by a combination of factors including evolving lifestyles, health consciousness, improved cooking techniques, increased affluence, and the influence of Western cuisine. Growing urbanization and rising living standards have led to Chinese consumers adopting more efficient and convenient modern cooking methods.
Cookware that is non-stick is guaranteed to have uniform cooking and a lower chance of burning or uneven cooking because of its even heat distribution. Chinese consumers like this cooking efficiency because it produces consistently excellent culinary results. China's consumer base is becoming more affluent, giving them more purchasing power and a willingness to spend on kitchenware that improves cooking.
The rising demand for cookware fit for this cooking style in China is a result of the appeal of Western dishes.
Growing Emphasis on Healthier Lifestyles and Dietary Choices Driving Preference for Non-Stick Cookware
The non-stick cookware market is characterized by a predominantly consolidated competitive environment, with most major players focusing on product innovation, strong distribution collaborations, and strategic joint ventures to expand their presence globally.Top of Form
Rising preference among residential consumers for non-stick cookware is driven by health awareness trends, as it allows for healthier cooking methods with less fat or oil required, aligning with the growing emphasis on healthier lifestyles and dietary choices. Moreover, non-stick cookware enhances cooking efficiency by distributing heat evenly, thereby ensuring better cooking results and preventing the occurrence of hot spots that can lead to burnt food.
High-quality non-stick coatings are known for their durability and resistance to scratches, prolonging the lifespan of the cookware and maintaining its performance over time, which appeals to consumers seeking long-lasting kitchen utensils. Furthermore, non-stick cookware's versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of dishes, from breakfast staples like eggs and pancakes to various meats and vegetables, catering to diverse cooking needs in both household and professional kitchens.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the non-stick cookware market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the non-stick cookware market study based on material type (Teflon-coated, anodized aluminum-coated, enameled iron-coated, ceramic-coated), price range (premium, mass/economy), sales channel (offline, online), and end user (residential, HoReCa), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
