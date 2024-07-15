Severe illness linked to Diamond Shruumz mushroom-containing products

For immediate release: July 12, 2024 (24-082)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised people to stop eating all “Diamond Shruumz” brand, mushroom-containing products, including chocolates, gummies, and cones.

As of July 8, 2024, at least 58 people in at least 27 states have developed severe illness after consuming Diamond Shruumz products. 30 of 59 cases have been hospitalized after developing symptoms such as seizures or loss of consciousness. One case of serious illness has been identified in Washington State in a resident of Grant County Granthealth.org

What to do:

Do not purchase Diamond Shruumz brand products. All products were recalled by the company on June 27, 2024, but there may still be products on the shelves in some stores.

Retailers should not sell or distribute any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies, and should hold the product in a secure location and contact the recalling company to initiate the return and refund.

If you have purchased any Diamond Shruumz brand products either in a store or online – do not eat them. ALL products are potentially unsafe. Instead, destroy and discard the products, and contact the company for a refund.

If you consume a Diamond Shruumz-brand products – or any other brand of mushroom-containing, “microdose” or hallucinogenic product - and you become ill, seek medical attention, especially for serious symptoms like seizures, changes in mental status, or trouble breathing.

Remember to always store edibles and other products that contain mushrooms, THC, or CBD safely away from children. Children may mistake some edibles for candy.

Report all cases of symptoms after eating Diamond Shruumz products to the Washington Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222.

Consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events related to these products to FDA MedWatch.

People who have reported illnesses after consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand products, and possibly similar types of mushroom-containing products, have reported some or all of the following symptoms:

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain

Fast or slow heart rate

High or low blood pressure

Coughing

Choking

Excessive sweating or secretions

Flushed skin

Trouble breathing

Hallucinations

Uncontrolled movements

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Coma

These products may contain a number of unidentified substances, including Muscimol, a compound found in Amanita muscaria mushrooms.

Contact Washington Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222 if you become ill from eating Diamond Shruumz or another other brand of mushroom-containing “microdose,” “tripping,” or hallucinogenic products. If you experience severe symptoms, please seek medical attention.

For more information visit:

