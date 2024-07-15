Algorithmic Trading Market by Deployment Type, Trading Type, and Region: Insights and Projections - 2028

Algorithmic Trading Market Size

The rise in demand for reducing transaction costs fuels the demand for algorithmic trading.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a report by Allied Market Research, the global algorithmic trading market size is anticipated to reach $31.49 billion by 2028. The market was valued at $12.14 billion in 2020 and is set to witness a rise at a CAGR of 12.7% during the 2021-2028 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of the latest market updates, regional landscape, and the competitive scenario of the industry.

Rise in demand for quick, reliable, and efficient order execution, along with growing adoption of technologies to reduce transaction costs is expected to drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. Moreover, several governments across the globe are formulating supportive regulations which are further helping the market to surge ahead. However, the absence of proper risk valuation techniques might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, widespread adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions in financial services might create new growth opportunities in the coming period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to heavy investments by public and private sectors to enhance their trading technologies fueling the demand for algorithmic trading solutions to automate trading process. In addition, the rapid expansion of global algorithmic trading market players creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. For instance, in March 2021, Quantitative Brokers, the U.S. trading algorithm provider announced to extend its services to Japan, following a similar move in Singapore in previous year.

The current estimation of 2028 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the algorithmic trading industry, as the algorithmic trading adoption have increased in the face of unprecedented circumstances. For instance, Reserve Bank of Australia, in its recent publication stated that the COVID-19 pandemic may have only furthered the industry's shift toward electronic trading. In addition, the market players have introduced innovative algorithmic trading products during the pandemic to ensure better serving the increased volumes of trading. This factor drives the algorithmic trading market growth. For instance, in March 2021, Cowen, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company launched an algorithmic trading solution to help institutional clients navigate market dynamics caused by increased volumes of retail trading.

Some of the key algorithmic trading industry players profiled in the report include 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys. This study includes algorithmic trading market trends, algorithmic trading market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings Of The Study

1. By component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the algorithmic trading market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

2. Depending on deployment mode, the cloud segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to witness highest growth rate soon.

3. On the basis of type, the stock markets segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the cryptocurrencies segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

4.Region wise, the algorithmic trading market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Key Industry Development -

October 2023: MarketAxess Holdings Inc, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities announced the completion of its acquisition of Pragma, a quantitative trading technology provider specializing in algorithmic and analytical services. Through this acquisition MarketAxess Holdings Inc extends Pragma’s algorithmic trading platform and quantitative execution solutions to the clients across all fixed-income products.

September 2023: Lion Group Holding Ltd. operator of an all-in-one trading platform, announced the launch of the intelligent trading algorithm service “Phoenix” based on independent innovation and research and development of AI technology, providing users with an intelligent trading service experience deeply supported by AI algorithms. While accelerating the integration of AI technology and the Company’s current diversified products to create superior technical barriers, “Phoenix” will further enhance the core competitiveness of the company’s products, and is expected to become a new driver of Lion’s performance growth.

August 2023: OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company partnered with CoinRoutes, a leading provider of algorithmic trading strategies and execution management, to include a full range of API-enabled trading services to institutional clients. Through this agreement, the companies strategically expands broker landscape and enhance the products, services and incentives available to users which further strengthen the trading experience.

August 2023: BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange partnered with ALGOGENE, a one-stop algo-trading platform. Through this partnership ALGOGENE propels the realization of algorithmic trading's potential within the dynamic landscape of the cryptocurrency market, signifying a pivotal moment for both platforms. It underscores BingX's ongoing dedication to furnishing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing the trading experience for its users.

June 2023: Virtu Financial has launched Alert+, a new workflow solution available in POSIT Alert that enhances the features of POSIT Alert by providing automated routing to Virtu’s Covert execution algorithm to seek non-displayed liquidity. Alert+ enables traders to automate workflows and is designed to source incremental non-displayed liquidity and, when desired, complete orders more quickly to reduce execution risk for the trader.

February 2023: Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider partnered with Digital Realty, to Accelerate Low Latency, Cost-effective Trading in Asia. The partnership will provide customers with cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments, enabling next-generation trading methods including algorithmic trading (AT). By deploying in Singapore on Digital Realty’s global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL®, Options is set to provide its 600+ customers and partners with an ultra-low latency environment, enabling financial institutions to take advantage of both short-term and long-term growth opportunities.

