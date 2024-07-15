Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach $633.5 bn by 2030 | Top Players SIAM CEMENT GROUP, KAJARIA, MOHAWK

Ceramic Tiles Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic tiles market size was valued at $343.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $633.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Ceramic tiles reign supreme as a popular flooring choice for architects and builders worldwide. Made from natural materials like clay, sand, and glass, they offer a wealth of benefits:

Reduced allergens: They contribute to a healthier home environment.

Eco-friendly: Sustainable and easy to maintain.

Cost-effective: Budget-friendly with low upkeep needs.

Durable: Scratch and moisture resistant for long-lasting beauty.

Driving Factors:

The booming construction industry fuels the global ceramic tile market. Additionally, their versatility as an alternative to materials like marble, paint, and glass in residential settings is expected to drive demand.

However, stricter regulations on manufacturing emissions pose a challenge. This creates an opportunity for market players to adopt eco-friendly production methods for a competitive edge.

Ceramic tiles are a popular choice for both new construction and renovations. Their moisture and dust resistance make them ideal for residential and commercial applications alike. Manufacturers are constantly innovating, like Crossville Inc.'s recent launch of the Jazz Age porcelain tile series. This unique collection mimics the look of aged hardwood floors, offering the classic charm of the 1920s and 1930s with the added benefit of being dust and moisture resistant.

Numerous manufacturers in the worldwide ceramic tiles market had to halt their business production, due to lockdown imposed in countries such as China, U.S., India, and others due to the coronavirus issue. This disruption has a direct impact on the sales of ceramic tiles. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of coronavirus vaccines are projected to lead to the reopening of ceramic tile firms. Ceramic tiles are in great demand in applications such as home replacement and new construction. The introduction of new environment-friendly industrial techniques is predicted in the near future due to the existence of strict laws in developed countries.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the ceramic tiles market report include Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Kajaria Ceramics, Lamsoa Group, Mohawk Industries, R.A.K. Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, STN Ceramica

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, glazed segment has dominated the ceramic tiles market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By application, the floor tiles has registered highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the ceramic tiles market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the ceramic tiles industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth ceramic tiles analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

