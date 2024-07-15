Questex’s Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum Unites Industry Leaders, Investors, Developers and Hospitality Professionals on the Pulse of Resort, Leisure, and Residential Investment

Event takes place 18-20 November 2024 in Athens Greece

LONDON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Resort & Residential (R&R) Hospitality Forum EMEA’s only event dedicated to the resort, leisure, and residential investment sector, is set to take place in Athens, Greece 18-20 November 2024. This premier event brings together industry leaders, investors, developers, and hospitality professionals for insightful discussions, networking, and collaboration, staying ahead of the evolving investment landscape.



"We are thrilled to bring the R&R Hospitality Forum to Athens, a city that perfectly embodies the intersection of rich cultural heritage and modern innovation. This year's theme, 'Big Ambitions, Big Results,' reflects the tremendous growth opportunities within the leisure and residential hospitality sectors. By uniting top-tier professionals from around the globe, we aim to foster meaningful connections and drive strategic initiatives that will shape the future of hospitality investment. Athens offers an inspiring backdrop for these discussions, and we look forward to unlocking new potentials in this dynamic market," said Joe Stather, VP and Market Leader, Questex Travel & Hospitality.

Athens, Greece Connects the East and West

Placed in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, Greece is the connecting link between East and the West, with a market that ranks both cultural, historical but also very appealing from a leisure perspective.

Athens, with its unique blend of history, culture, and modern vibrancy, serves as an ideal backdrop for fostering meaningful connections and driving innovation in the leisure and residential investment domain across Europe and the Middle East.

The venue, the Athenaeum InterContinental Athens, offers a bright, modern space and an exhibition floor overlooking the Acropolis.

Theme: Big Ambitions, Big Results

The 2024 theme - Big Ambitions, Big Results - celebrates the expansive growth within the leisure and residential hospitality sectors while recognizing diverse investor interests. Curated by industry leaders and the Advisory Board, the theme sets the stage for discussions on managing diverse assets, targeting key destinations, and understanding market risks.

Event highlights

Streamlined Programme: Two days of curated content for a richer delegate experience, blending expert insights with interactive sessions.

Focus on Deals and Partnerships: Discuss deal sourcing, structures, and key partnerships for success.

Increased Focus on Branded Residential: Insights from investment, development, and operational perspectives.

Structured Networking: Power Hour, Roundtables, and Coffee & Conversation sessions.

Case Studies: Learn from key leisure hospitality properties, from large mixed-use developments to repositioned resorts.

Local Involvement: Partnership with the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels to enhance local owner-operator engagement.

Insights into leisure and residential investment dynamics

Resorts are emerging as robust assets, buoyed by leisure and residential demand. Investors, traditionally focused on urban markets, are diversifying into the leisure segment, recognizing its resilience and strong performance even in volatile times.

Local partnerships

“We are excited that Greece will be the host country of the Resort & Residential Forum in Athens next November,” said Marinos Giannopoulos, CEO of Enterprise Greece. “This international conference, organized by Questex Hospitality, showcases Greece as a world-class tourist destination and a thriving market with abundant investment opportunities.”

For more information about the R&R Hospitality Forum 2024 and to stay updated on event details, visit www.randrforum.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

Stay connected with R&R Hospitality Forum 2024 on X and LinkedIn.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Francesca Ruggiero

Senior Marketing Manager, Hotel Group

Questex

fruggiero@questex.com