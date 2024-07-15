Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit 2025 Unites the Luxury Travel Industry at the Exquisite Chateau Elan in Georgia

New Total Travel Industry Day Added to Agenda for Valuable Content and Networking

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, produced by Questex, today announces its 2025 event will take place May 5-7 at Chateau Elan located in Braselton, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.



ULTRA Summit is an exclusive, invitation-only event, that brings luxury travel agency owners, managers, and independent contractors together with the most opulent travel suppliers to cultivate collaboration, share insights and help move the luxury market forward.

A strong focus on curated content dominates the agenda, while other key components of the event include one-to-one meetings, networking activities and receptions. New in 2025, Questex will bring the full travel industry together as meeting planners and suppliers from the co-located event, the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), to join ULTRA Summit during the new “Trends & Topics” day on May 7th, which explores the greater landscape of the hospitality and travel industry. Thought leaders will present various topics driving the industry’s current and future business including global politics and travel policies/advisories, the growth of bleisure, and the growing client demands for authentic travel experiences. This addition to the program creates the ultimate opportunity to network across all of travel, enabling ample time to connect with everyone in attendance at both events.

Chateau Elan boasts beautiful grounds, outdoor activities, a spa, and a winery. Participants will stay for three days at the renowned resort to enjoy the event and partake in all Chateau Elan has to offer.



Suppliers interested in participating in the 2025 event, please click here to contact the Questex Travel Group Sales team. The event is invitation only, for those interested in applying to become a hosted advisor, please contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director via ahutchinson@questex.com.



