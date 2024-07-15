AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market to See Revolutionary Growth:IBM, Accenture
The AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 19.43% by 2030.
Stay up to date with AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth. ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 19.43% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market. The AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 19.43% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD .
Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players' Strategies @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-ai-in-supply-chain-and-logistics-market?utm_source=Tarusha_EIN&utm_id=Tarusha
The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Amazon (United States), Cisco (United States), DHL (Germany), Facebook (United States), FedEx (United States), Flexport (United States), Google (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study co
Definition:
AI in supply chain and logistics refers to the application of artificial intelligence technologies, such as machine learning, neural networks, computer vision, and natural language processing, to optimize and enhance the efficiency of supply chain operations. These technologies enable better demand forecasting, inventory management, route optimization, and overall supply chain visibility.
Market Trends:
• Predictive Analytics: Increasing use of AI-driven predictive analytics to anticipate demand, manage inventory, and optimize supply chain operations.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Complexity of Supply Chains: Globalization and the rise of e-commerce have increased the complexity of supply chains, driving the need for AI solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• Enhanced Decision-Making: AI provides real-time insights and data-driven decision-making capabilities, improving operational efficiency.
Market Challenges:
• Data Quality and Integration: Ensuring high-quality, clean data and integrating it from disparate sources can be challenging.
Market Restraints:
• Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to different regulatory requirements across regions can be complex and restrain the use of AI.
Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-ai-in-supply-chain-and-logistics-market?utm_source=Tarusha_EIN&utm_id=Tarusha
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market segments by Types: by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others)
Detailed analysis of AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market segments by Applications: by Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Others)
Major Key Players of the Market: IBM (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Amazon (United States), Cisco (United States), DHL (Germany), Facebook (United States), FedEx (United States), Flexport (United States), Google (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study co
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market.
- -To showcase the development of the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Others) by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Check for discount on Immediate Purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-ai-in-supply-chain-and-logistics-market?utm_source=Tarusha_EIN&utm_id=Tarusha
Key takeaways from the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market report:
– Detailed consideration of AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market-leading players.
– AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Supply Chain and Logistics near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is AI in Supply Chain and Logistics market for long-term investment?
Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=10244?utm_source=Tarusha_EIN&utm_id=Tarusha
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Global AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Production by Region AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Report:
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others)}
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Application {by Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Others)}
- AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Supply Chain and Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.
Contact Us:
Nidhi Bhawsar (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
Phone: +15075562445
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+ +1 5075562445
info@htfmarketintelligence.com