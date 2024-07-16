Innovative Partnership Leads to Career Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Women through 365 Foundation's Program
The Automotive Technical Training Program, developed with Vehicles for Change and HTX Labs, offers virtual reality-based training in automotive repair services.
By providing these individuals with valuable skills and knowledge through innovative technology, we are giving them the tools they need to succeed in the automotive industry.”LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S., July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in the community, is proud to announce an exciting new initiative to provide career opportunities for formerly incarcerated women. The Automotive Technical Training Program, developed in partnership with Vehicles for Change and HTX Labs, will offer virtual reality-based training in automotive repair and maintenance skills.
"This program represents a unique opportunity for us to make a real difference in the lives of women who have been impacted by incarceration," said Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of 365 Foundation Inc. "By providing these individuals with valuable skills and knowledge through innovative technology, we are giving them the tools they need to succeed in the automotive industry."
The VR Auto Technician Training Program is designed for women coming home from prisons, jails, and reentry facilities. This groundbreaking initiative aims to ease their transition back into society by offering access to high-demand career opportunities before their release.
Vehicles for Change's immersive training program allows participants to earn at least two ASE certifications while learning essential automotive skills within a dynamic virtual garage environment. Partnering with experts in auto technician training has created an engaging learning experience that can pave the way for better career prospects.
"We believe every woman deserves a chance to thrive and succeed after facing adversity," said Venezia. "Through this partnership with Vehicles for Change and HTX Labs, we can provide formerly incarcerated women with the resources they need to build successful careers in the automotive industry."
A 2019 report from TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports technical education, highlighted that the demand for new vehicle technicians was growing faster than the number of people entering the field. The report estimated a need for about 76,000 new automotive technicians annually between 2016 and 2026, while the supply was only around 37,000 annually. There are over 2,800 jobs for these skills in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. There already exists a stable of national employment partners, such as NAPA Auto Care Centers, the National Auto Dealers Association (NADA), and others, to ensure that trainees have job placement opportunities once they complete the program.
We can’t change the past but can build toward a better tomorrow. The ability to secure a job or start a business can pave the way for a brighter future, and we are thrilled to work with contributing partners to offer the opportunity for a fresh start.
For more information about this transformative program or other services offered by 365 Foundation Inc., please visit https://www.365.foundation/virtual-reality-auto-tech-training-program/ and donate to this great program or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.
About 365 Foundation Inc.
Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.
