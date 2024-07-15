Skills/Compétences Canada Will Host the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina, Saskatchewan

The next Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) will be held in Saskatchewan for the second time since SCNC 2015

OTTAWA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of World Youth Skills Day, we are excited to announce that the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025 will take place in Regina, on May 29 and 30 at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District. Through SCNC, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) promotes skilled trade and technology careers to Canadian youth. The Skills Canada National Competition is SCC’s flagship event and is an ideal way to connect with tomorrow’s skilled workforce.



At SCNC, over 500 competitors from across Canada will be competing in over 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas for the opportunity to be named the best in the country, in their chosen field. In addition, there will be over 50 interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities, enabling thousands of visiting students and the public the opportunity to explore, try several trades and test their skills. The goal of the competition is to encourage youth to excel in their skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the incredible career opportunities that are available in these sectors across Canada. This also represents a qualifying year for the WorldSkills Competition 2026, in Shanghai, China.

"We are pleased to be hosting the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina. SCNC provides an excellent opportunity to reach thousands of youth across Canada and promote the rewarding and lucrative careers that exist in the skilled trades and technologies," said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC).

There will be several additional SCC events happening in conjunction with SCNC. This includes the Skills Showcase Featuring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Skills, where we demonstrate the links between their skills and the skilled trades. In addition, the Empowering Women in Trades (EWIT) space where young women can meet inspiring women who have pursued a career in the skilled trades and discover the amazing opportunities that exist for them. Furthermore, the Skills for Success (SFS) Stage will host informative presentations and fun activities for all visitors attending SCNC. The Skills for Success Forum will gather stakeholders from government, education and industry with a focus on the SFS of Writing.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to host the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina, where talented individuals from across the country will come together to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. “We look forward to the dynamic atmosphere this competition will bring, as well as the chance to support youth pursuing careers in skilled trades and technologies. Our city is committed to ensuring every competitor and attendee has an exceptional and welcoming experience visiting our city.”

Lastly, a livestream featuring the opening and closing ceremonies, competition footage and onsite interviews with celebrities, partners, alumni, members of the National Technical Committee and the National Board of Directors will be accessible through SCC’s YouTube Channel. You can also see its production onsite. In addition, SCC will be distributing a video of the competition highlights at the end of each competition day, on May 29 and 30.

The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on May 31. Also, there will be a Winner’s Circle where the medalists will be professionally photographed and interviewed; media will be invited to attend.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada about 700,000 of the four million Canadians who work in the trades are set to retire by the end of the decade, creating a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.

Learn more about World Youth Skills Day.

