Youth Rescued from Campsite on Umbagog Lake

CONTACT:

Sergeant Glen Lucas

Conservation Officer Zac Abrahamsson

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 15, 2024

Errol, NH – On Sunday, July 14 at approximately 7:30 p.m., State Police notified Fish and Game of a youth who had sustained injuries at a campsite on Umbagog Lake. Conservation Officers responded to the scene. A state park employee from the Umbagog State Park was able to shuttle the Conservation Officers to the remote camp to make contact with the youth.

Conservation Officers reached the youth at approximately 8:25 p.m. The youth had sustained minor injuries and appeared to be in good spirits. They were transported to a local medical center for further evaluation. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to thank employees from Umbagog State Park for their help in this mission.