Injured Hiker Rescued from 19 Mile Brook Trail

CONTACT:

Sergeant Glen Lucas

Conservation Officer Zac Abrahamsson

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 15, 2024

Green’s Grant, NH – On Saturday, July 13, 2024, a Connecticut women set out to hike 19 Mile Brook Trail in Green’s Grant, New Hampshire. Her plan was to hike the 19 Mile Brook Trail to the Carter Dome Trail in an effort to summit Mt. Hight. After summiting Mt. Hight, she hiked to Carter Dome and began to hike down the Carter Moriah Trail when she injured her leg on the steep terrain.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of the injured hiker at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day. Good Samaritans were able to help the injured hiker down the Carter Dome Trail to the AMC Carter Notch Hut. This 0.3-mile section of steep trail took almost 4 hours for the injured hiker to traverse due to her injury. The generous AMC Carter Notch Hut crew provided a bunk for the hiker to spend the night.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 14, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers contacted the injured hiker to determine whether or not she would be able to make her way down the 19 Mile Brook Trail or if she would need to be carried out in a litter. It was determined that a carry-out was required to get the injured hiker down the trail.

Conservation Officers, Appalachian Mountain Club Members, and volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team began staging at the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 14. Rescue team members reached the injured hiker at the Carter Notch Hut at approximately 10:45 a.m. After additional volunteers and Conservations Officers reached the hut, the carry-out began at 11:45 a.m. The rescue team reached the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead at 2:35 p.m. The injured hiker was identified as Carrie Euring of Fairfield, CT. Euring’s husband was at the trailhead parking area and was able to drive her back to Connecticut that afternoon. Euring and her husband planned to seek further medical evaluation for Sunday evening in Connecticut.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to thank the Good Samaritans who helped Euring down the Carter Dome Trail to Carter Notch Hut, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, and members of the Appalachian Mountain Club for their hard work and collaborative effort.