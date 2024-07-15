Risk Strategies Appoints S. Troy Bagwell as Commercial Lines Leader, West Region

Will champion the region’s commercial growth, client experience, and recruiting efforts

BOSTON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has appointed Troy Bagwell as Commercial Lines Leader, West Region. In this role, Bagwell will be responsible for building and executing the regional strategy for the Commercial Property & Casualty business segment. He will focus primarily on people and talent strategies, product offerings, and driving business results through enhancing the overall client experience.



Bagwell joins Risk Strategies from Panorama Risk & Insurance Solutions where he served as the EVP and Managing Director of Property & Casualty. His extensive background includes over four decades of industry experience representing a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 1000 to small local businesses across sectors including aviation, construction, real estate, environmental, non-profits, and high net worth individuals.

“Troy has earned a reputation for his product and coverage expertise, problem solving, team building, and collaborative leadership with an uncompromising commitment to service and high ethical standards,” said Pat Roth, West Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “He will be a perfect fit at Risk Strategies as we pride ourselves in being a trusted risk management advisor to our clients through a specialist approach to risk.”

Bagwell attended UCLA and the University of Southern California where he obtained a Business Management & Supervisory Certificate. During his undergraduate studies, he received a full scholarship to the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) School of Insurance & Risk Management at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Bagwell holds multiple industry-specific designations and completed his Surplus Lines Insurance Broker License in 2020. He serves as a board member of Hope the Mission Rescue Mission and has volunteered with the Southern California Dive Community as a Scuba Divemaster and Emergency First Responder since 1995.

“Risk Strategies is a top specialty broker in the insurance industry with a strong commitment to a best-in-class client experience,” said Bagwell. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with the great team in the west region and continue to enhance our local relationships and client solutions.”

