Husch Blackwell Strategies Expands Colorado Team With Experienced Water Rights Consultant Joan Andrew Green Turner
Water is the lifeblood across the West and elected leaders turn to Joan for her keen understanding of the legislative process and ability to turn challenges into opportunities. ”JEFFERSON CITY, MO, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husch Blackwell Strategies (HBS) announced today that Joan Andrew Green Turner has joined its Colorado advocacy team based in Denver as a Principal. Joan is a skilled government relations advocate with over thirty years of experience in state public policy and politics. She is a trusted and reliable voice for Colorado water rights owners having represented their interests for more than twenty years in multiple Colorado river basins before the Colorado General Assembly and regulatory agencies. Joan currently serves on the State Affairs Committee of the Colorado Water Congress.
— HBS CEO Andy Blunt
HBS CEO Andy Blunt said, “Water is the lifeblood across the West and elected leaders turn to Joan for her keen understanding of the legislative process and ability to turn challenges into opportunities. She joins our powerhouse group of professionals in Denver, adding her expertise and success navigating the most critical issue for the American West. That is our commitment to clients across the nation, in each of our ten state-capital offices – access to the best of the best.”
Joan has a long and successful track record of championing and protecting her clients’ interests particularly with water rights. She has been involved with legislation and rulemaking addressing both quality and quantity while representing interests in multiple river basins including the South Platte, Republican, Arkansas, Southwest, as well as, designated ground water basins on the eastern plains. Her work on water quality issues includes PFAS, Confined Animal Feeding Operations, fluoride contamination, and “produced water” from oil and gas development.
Joan’s winning strategy is to educate key decision makers while fostering cross-party alliances resulting in legislative victories that have earned her a reputation as an effective communicator and trusted advisor to both clients and elected officials.
HBS Colorado Managing Principal Micki Hackenberger added, “I am thrilled to welcome my longtime friend and colleague to our team. Joan is a respected force of nature at the capitol. I have seen her firsthand successfully navigate clients through some of the most controversial legislative issues in the state. She will be a real asset to our clients.”
Prior to joining HBS, Joan represented a diverse portfolio of clients while leading the government relations firm she founded in 1990, J. Andrew Green & Assoc., Inc. There she represented clients on issues from water rights and healthcare to immigration and housing. Earlier in her career, Joan served as the youngest elected member of the Colorado Legislature.
HBS Executive Vice President, State Government Affairs, Rochelle Mallett noted, “As a growing firm, attracting and keeping high-caliber talent is essential to us providing clients best-in-class service. Joan is a great example of our commitment.”
ABOUT HBS
Husch Blackwell Strategies was established in 2018 with the merger of three government affairs practices of Husch Blackwell LLP, Statehouse Strategies LLC, and Cloakroom Advisors LLC, to form a multi-jurisdiction state and federal legislative government affairs firm. HBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley are co-founders of the firm. HBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, HBS has twelve offices nationwide - in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HBS Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.
Tom Alexander
Husch Blackwell Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
HBS Welcomes Joan Andrew Green Turner to Colorado Lobbying Team