Westminster Security Launches New Dedicated Security Service for Private Family Offices

Westminster Security, an independent, industry-leading private security company headquartered in Central London, is happy to announce the launch of its new dedicated private family office security service designed to provide complete security and lifestyle management for high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses globally.

With vast experience in delivering high-end private security services to many renowned national and international brands, organisations, public figures and families worldwide, Westminster Security’s new dedicated private family offices security services leverages its highly trained, fully vetted teams’ experience and access to extensive resources to offer the best protection and security across several core services, including physical security, intelligence, investigation and security consulting.

“Our bespoke security services are personable, professional and highly efficient,” said John Moore, CEO of Westminster Security Group. “The majority of our security operatives have extensive backgrounds in the police service and British military. Their vast training and experience enables us to offer you an unrivalled security service with the utmost discretion and professionalism.”

Utilising experience ranging from residential security to high-risk royalty protection at home and abroad, Westminster Security maintains a strict recruitment process to assign a premier team of security personnel who have undergone rigorous training with proven backgrounds in providing the highest level of security services.

With a dedication to guaranteeing complete customer satisfaction and security to every client that caters to their unique needs, budget and situation, Westminster Security’s family office security offers a selection of services. These include:

Family Office Investigation Services: Including due diligence investigations, financial or fraud investigations, and handling complex threat cases, Westminster Security’s family office investigation service conducts thorough fact and intelligence gathering to give clients the necessary information to make fully informed decisions.

Family Office Physical Security: From residential security,private yacht and aircraft security to asset protection services, travel security, personal security, and managing hostile situations, the expert security company’s family office physical security prioritises a holistic approach to close protection.

Family Office Intelligence Services: A key aspect of the family office intelligence services is travel risk assessments, which entails recognising and reducing potential risks related to travelling both within the country and abroad. The top UK security company has the expertise to expertly navigate the unique needs and concerns associated with high-net-worth travel to guarantee the well-being and protection of family members, staff and their possessions.

Family Office Security Consultancy: Westminster Security offers family office security consulting that provides expert advice and guidance on security measures to improve the overall risk management strategy for high-net-worth individuals and their assets.

With far-ranging industry knowledge and adherence to the highest levels of professionalism, and international standards, Westminster Security has earned an exceptional reputation for providing the highest calibre operatives equipped to deliver practical and cost-effective security services across the globe.

Westminster Security encourages individuals who wish to enquire about its new dedicated private family office security service to call the company at +44 (0) 207 123 4544 or fill out the contact form via its website.

About Westminster Security

Westminster Security is an independent, industry-leading private security company headquartered in Central London. It provides high-end security and investigation services throughout the UK, EU, and worldwide for its clients. The company specialises in threat and risk mitigation, utilising former UK Government experts in security, intelligence, close protection, surveillance, and private investigations to support many national and international companies, governments, heads of state, royalty, high-profile personalities, CEOs, individuals, and families.

To learn more about Westminster Security and its new dedicated private family office security service, please visit the website at https://www.westminstersecurity.co.uk. For media inquiries, please email media@westminstersecurity.co.uk or call +44 (0) 207 123 4544.

