Wearable Devices Unveils Innovative ChatGPT Gestures Interaction for Apple Watch Using Mudra Band, Enhancing AI Integration

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a new user experience, feature and functionality for its Mudra Band for Apple Watch. This innovation marks a significant leap forward in how users interact with AI technology, by integrating it into daily life without the need for supplementary devices.

This development allows users to seamlessly interact with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s advanced language model, directly from their Apple Watch, using the Mudra Band, the Company’s innovative AI-powered neural input interface. With this new feature, the Mudra Band takes wearable technology to the next level by integrating gesture-based voice-activated AI assistants into the Apple Watch experience.

With a simple, predefined gesture, users can effortlessly activate the new watch face, ensuring instant and convenient access to AI assistance without touching the screen. They can then speak their queries directly to their Apple Watch, leveraging the power of ChatGPT to receive instant, intelligent responses. Whether it's checking the weather, finding information, or getting quick answers to questions, the integration brings the capabilities of ChatGPT to the user’s wrist. The responses from ChatGPT are displayed directly on the Apple Watch face, providing an easy and efficient way to access information and perform tasks on the go.

The new ChatGPT gesture feature is designed to provide users with an enhanced, hands-free experience, making it easier than ever to stay connected and informed while on the move. The Mudra Band's neural interface technology continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of wearable devices.

To watch the demo video please visit: https://youtu.be/pKgTnqlJt_M?si=4WO_mhxAgw5I1SrH

This announcement comes at a time when personal AI assistants are rapidly gaining popularity. These devices exemplify the growing trend of integrating advanced AI functionalities into everyday accessories, making technology more user-friendly.

"We are thrilled to introduce this unique feature that combines the intuitive gesture control of the Mudra Band with the powerful AI capabilities of ChatGPT," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer at Wearable Devices Ltd. "This integration represents a significant step forward in user experience design, offering a new method to interact with the growing category of personal wearable AI assistants. It enhances the way users engage with their digital devices, making technology more accessible and interactive, by leveraging AI in wearables, user experience, and large language models."

The new ChatGPT gesture control integration feature for the Mudra Band will be available in a coming Mudra Band app update.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

