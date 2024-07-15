Check Point Software Releases its 2023 Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Report reflects Check Point’s progress to secure a shared future across ESG pillars

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, today released its 2023 ESG Report: Security through Sustainability and Action . This annual ESG report outlines the company’s approach, commitments, and progress made on the environmental, social, and governance issues that matter most to Check Point and our stakeholders.



“Throughout 2023 we made significant progress on our ESG commitments to our customers, society and the planet, from more efficient power consumption per throughput for our Quantum Force security gateways to training the next generation in cyber security and more,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO, Check Point Software Technologies. “I am proud of our achievements in the past year, and we remain committed to continuing our focus on sound corporate responsibility and ESG action in 2024 in service of our goal of making the world safer, while also making it better.”

Report highlights include:

Sustainable Environment and Product Innovation with Goal of Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2040

In 2023, we set the framework to begin offsetting our electrical consumption with 100% renewable energy at our International Headquarters, beginning in 2024

Designed new innovations, enabling our Quantum Force security gateways to deliver AI-powered threat prevention, with a power efficient design that outperforms the industry standard

Cyber Security Awareness for a Safer Digital World

Globally trained approximately 190,000 people in cyber security skills via Check Point MIND, SecureAcademy, and other programs

Partnered with 37 new SecureAcademy academic institutions and non-profits, for a total number of 179 partners around the world

Corporate Responsibility Through Education and Philanthropy

Increased corporate donations and charitable giving by 29% compared to 2022

Launched the Center for High-Tech Professions in partnership with the Tel Aviv Municipality and the Tel Aviv Foundation, to promote technical education for disadvantaged youth

Welcomed nearly 10,000 visitors at the Check Point Cyber Center to educate students, government and business leaders and the public about cyber security



Dedication to Diversity and Inclusion

Women comprised 40% of senior leadership positions and oversaw 71% of global workforce

33% of Check Point’s Board Members are women

Annual Equal Pay Report for Israel found no pay gaps for the third consecutive year

Established a new employee resource group for military veterans and active-duty officers in the United States

Check Point’s 2023 ESG report is available here: https://engage.checkpoint.com/2023-esg-report

To learn more about Check Point’s ESG program, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/esg/



Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.