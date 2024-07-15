LogicMark, Inc. to Present at The Virtual Emerging Growth Conference on July 17, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced that Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, will speak at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 17th at 12:05 pm PDT / 3:05 pm EDT.



LogicMark invites individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts to attend its real-time, virtual presentation.

Please register here to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677618&tp_key=9c799e6249&sti=lgmk

An archived webcast will also be made available on the LogicMark, EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel located at http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

To learn more, visit www.logicmark.com and https://investors.logicmark.com/

