MerlinTPS Adds Joe Averkamp to Executive Team as Chief Customer Officer

Averkamp will spearhead business development efforts across key sectors to increase alternative GPS solution implementation efforts

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MerlinTPS, a leading provider of alternative GPS technology, today announces it has appointed Joe Averkamp to its executive team as chief customer officer (CCO). With over 20 years of experience in GNSS / GPS solutions, wireless and telecommunications systems, intelligent transportation systems and vehicle technology, Averkamp will play a pivotal role in helping MerlinTPS identify new use cases and expand its presence in key verticals, including connected autonomous vehicles, cyber security, tolling and drones.



In his role, Averkamp will help steer the commercial strategy and spearhead revenue-generating initiatives to promote business growth and profitability. While working across industry verticals, he will identify potential new customers and foster partnerships with those companies.

“Drawing on his extensive knowledge in wireless communications, GPS services, government technology and vehicle technology, Joe will help fuel MerlinTPS' growth and expand our customer base,” said Christian Kotscher, founder and CEO at MerlinTPS. “As demand increases for alternative GPS solutions in critical industry sectors, Joe's expertise in product and business development will enable MerlinTPS to explore new use cases, serve emerging markets and drive further expansion.”

With a career spanning notable companies such as Xerox, Sprint, Ford and Motorola, Averkamp brings invaluable expertise to MerlinTPS and will be a key addition to the team as it scales its technology and brings on new customers. His achievements include helping develop the OnStar in-vehicle telematics systems at Motorola, playing a significant role in launching Sprint location-based services and the Bluetooth phone portfolio, as well as working on launching GPS wireless systems at Ford. He also spearheaded the development and launch of the Conduent Vehicle Passenger Detection System.

“Having worked with GPS-related systems for the last three decades, I recognized the need to augment GPS and other positioning, navigation and timing systems which are at risk,” said Joe Averkamp, CCO at MerlinTPS. “MerlinTPS is bringing a solution that can improve the performance of alternative positioning, navigation and timing, and I am excited at the possibilities as I join the Merlin team to work with our customers and partners.”

With his proven track record of driving success in product development and management across diverse industries, coupled with his adeptness in navigating complex business landscapes and developing cutting-edge technology solutions, Averkamp will help MerlinTPS shape the future of the industry as the need for GPS alternatives intensifies and becomes more critical.

About MerlinTPS

MerlinTPS is an innovator in the field of terrestrial A-PNT solutions providing next generation GPS alternatives. With a mission to be the exquisite terrestrial PNT solution, the company's cutting-edge technologies are focused on bringing unparalleled denial-proof accuracy and precision to a wide range of timing and positioning applications across a multitude of industries. www.merlintps.com